The Le Sueur City Council ended the first month of 2020 pursuing new capital improvement projects that would change the layout of the Community Center and revamp electric utilities on the south side of town.
On Monday, Jan. 27 the City Council entered a contract with DGR Engineering to develop plans to convert overhead power lines from Kaukis Drive to 356th street underground and with JW Construction to construct a new gym wall in the Community Center.
With the reconstruction of County Road 22, formerly known as Hwy. 112, planned for 2020-2021, the city of Le Sueur stated that power lines along the route will need to be moved in order to accommodate the changes. Rather than move the poles, the city of Le Sueur is looking to convert the overhead system into an underground one.
“Right now, we currently have poles in that area,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “It will clean up the area and now we have the opportunity to do this. All existing distribution circuitry needs to be relocated so if we weren’t going to do this project and convert it, we would still have to remove the poles. No matter what, we’ll have to invest in this, so we thought, 'Let’s just convert this whole area in town, since it’s an opportune time.'”
The total cost of the project would be about $1 million according to a preliminary estimate and would be completed in 2021. DGR will begin designing the project in March 2020 and is expected to finish its designs in May. Bids would be received between May and June and construction would take place July 2020 and October 2021. The final phase of the project would be completed between November and December 2021.
In addition to its contract for underground conversion, the City Council has hired JW Construction and Design to begin work on a 99-foot wall stretching across the racquetball and basketball courts and exercise room at a cost of $24,000.
The new wall would be made of sheet rock, soundproofed, and will include five evenly spaced out windows along the basketball court and a window on the far left racquetball court. The wall also creates space for an additional row of 10 cubbies off the ground for storage.