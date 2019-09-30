Residents of Le Sueur County are expected to pay into a higher levy this year. At a Sept. 24 meeting, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners voted to set the preliminary levy at $22.9 million, increasing the total levy $2 million, or 11%, over last year. The levy will not be finalized until December.
“This is not the final levy. This is the requests our departments are making,” said Commissioner John King.
The preliminary levy acts as a ceiling for county expenditures. Under state statute, the county cannot raise the levy from this point forward, but they can lower it before the final levy is voted on in December.
Commissioner John King indicated that he wanted to see the levy lowered before it is finalized, but couldn’t provide a range of where he would like the levy to be.
The increase in the levy is primarily due to an increase in bonded indebtedness, bonds that the county is contracted to pay out. At $4.8 million, the county budget for bonded indebtedness rose by over $1 million since last year. The increase is largely because of the new Justice Center.
The 93,000 square-foot complex was completed earlier this year and houses renovated facilities for Emergency Management, the County Attorney’s Office, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the jail and dispatch, the District Court and Court Administration, the Drug Court, Probation and the Public Defender’s Office.
“This is money the county owes and a lot of that is going to the justice center as well as employee salary increases and new staff and things like that,” said King.
Other areas of the budget have received slight cuts in tax revenue compared to last year, though much of these areas, including roads and bridges received their funds from outside sources.
The one other significant change in budgetary items was for environmental services. The proposed levy budgets $444,000 in taxes to planning and zoning environmental services, up from $239,000 last year. Environmental Services Director Joshua Mankowski said he requested the additional funds for a new vehicle, an online permitting system and a new staff member.
“Right now we have a vehicle that can’t carry the amount of people we need it to and our other one broke down,” said Mankowski. “For the online permit system, we’re hoping to create something that makes it easier for people to apply.”