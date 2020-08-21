The white one-room schoolhouse on the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds turned 150 this year, but with the building closed for several years, no one was around to celebrate. A committee of county residents is looking to change that with a restoration proposal to open the building by next year.
The wood framed schoolhouse is one of just a few left in Le Sueur County. The single-class structure was built back in 1870, about 2 miles north of Le Center on a 1-acre parcel donated by Henry Chadderon, a farmer from Lexington Township. In 1873, the District 75 schoolhouse made up one of 90 school districts in the county, which, in total, supported 5,500 children.
The little white schoolhouse remained in operation until 1943, when the school districts of Le Sueur County were consolidated into a larger brick and mortar school building in Le Center. While many of the log and wood-framed school houses of the 19th century fell victim to decay, fire and conversion, the District 75 school was donated to the Le Sueur County Historical Society and the Old Settlers Association. In 1958, the schoolhouse was moved to the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds for a grand opening at the Le Sueur County Fair in conjunction with Minnesota’s centennial anniversary.
The schoolhouse remained open to the public until a few years ago. Falling into disrepair, the building was closed off. Now, community members fear that if the building is not restored soon, it could be ruined beyond repair.
Taking action
The state of the schoolhouse caught the attention of Jerry Swan, a former school teacher, living two miles out of Le Center. A self-described history lover, Swan was devastated to hear of the building’s condition.
“I just thought it would be such a tragedy for that building to fall into ruin and not be restored,” said Swan.
A committee of five community members was then formed, including Le Center City Councilor Collin Scott, with the mission of restoring and reopening the school building in time for next year’s county fair.
“It means a lot to me, because when I first moved to this town it was up and running,” said Scott. “I went to visit it, and I was amazed at what I saw. I thought it was great. There are a limited amount of these buildings left, and I think people in this town and this county have a great interest in it, because it’s part of their history. I feel compelled to make this available for, not only today, but future generations.”
The building requires many repairs to bring it back up to code. Rotted floor joists, the cedar shingles on the roof, the facia on the north side of the building, the main entry door and the stairs and deck leading into the entrance all need to be replaced. The committee is also interested in adding an ADA accessible ramp to the entrance, repairing the broken windows and siding, and giving the building a fresh coat of paint. Many of these items will require professional labor, but the committee hopes to recruit volunteers to replace the windows and paint.
Though much of the building needs to be replaced, the classroom itself looks much like it did in 1870.
“It was so neat, because it looked like it had just closed up 100 years ago,” said Swan. “Everything looked pretty good. The desks were there; there was a picture of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington in the front of the room; and there was this old stove, like a wood fire stove that would have been used in that era; there were old school books from that era around the turn of the century; everything was there.”
However, the costs of repairing the building are more than the Le Sueur County Historical Society, the Le Sueur County Fair Board and the Old Settlers Association can afford. The committee is looking to fund the project largely through grants from historical nonprofits and donations from the community. Scott has also pushed for some funds from the city of Le Center’s budget to be allocated to the project. The committee did not yet have a cost estimate, but Mayor Josh Frederickson expressed openness to discussing the issue at the city’s budget workshop.
“It’s going to take some money,” said Scott. “My committee’s goal is to raise a majority of it on our own and just to have the city have some skin in the game, because we do own the building. It’s on city land, so I think it’s important that we take care of it.”