A number of Tri-City United High School seniors were eligible to vote in the Minnesota Presidential Primary Election this year. But before marking their ballots, government students learned more about their right to vote from Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.
“This is the best part of my job,” Simon told TCU seniors at the performing arts center Feb. 28.
Simon already visited about 10 other schools in Minnesota before visiting TCU High School and will continue his visits into the spring season before these students move to college. A big part of his mission is encouraging students to vote, even if they don’t feel knowledgeable enough to fill out the entire ballot.
Simon told students Minnesota has the top voting turnout for 18- to 29-year-olds, but he continues to collect feedback from the youngest registered voters about reasons they stay away from the polls. Some have told him they don’t know who else to vote for, besides the presidential candidate. In response to that, Simon encouraged registered voters to focus on the contests they choose because, unlike in school, there’s no penalty for leaving sections blank.
Others have told him they’re simply disgusted with politics and don’t see a point in rewarding what they regard as bad behavior. He asked TCU students for their advice on what advice to offer non-voters.
TCU students raised their hands to offer their insight. One student said registered voters might participate if they see more accountability in campaign promises. Another said if voting information were packaged in a way that makes sense, registered voters might be more inclined to show up at the polls.
Simon also explained to students all their potential options for voting. Apart from physically going to their polling locations, he explained to them the process of ordering a ballot online. He also said Minnesota is one of the few states that offers same-day registration at the polling places, where anyone 16 and older can work.
As part of his talk, Simon also described his role as a secretary of state and how that differs from federal and national secretaries of state. He explained three “buckets” for his particular position, which includes reviewing and approving businesses and organizations in the state, administering the Safe at Home program for victims of domestic violence, and overseeing statewide elections.
For the upcoming presidential election, Simon expects to be on guard against intrusion from adversaries of the U.S. as the votes come in. This was an issue in Minnesota during the last presidential election, and he compared the situation to car thieves looking for a parking lot entrance. Simon knows the who, why and how of the planned intrusion, which thankfully wasn’t executed.
Another aspect to be aware of, on both his end and voters’ ends, is misinformation. Simon said a campaign to spread misinformation doesn’t necessarily advocate for one candidate or another but instead seeks to sow chaos.
“Keep an eye out,” he told students. “If it sounds too fantastic and ‘out there’ to be true, it’s probably misinformation.”