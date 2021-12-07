A Saint Peter man was arrested after allegedly firing three rounds at a water bottle in a Le Sueur alley.
Armando Brown, 29, was charged with a felony for reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor for driving after revocation.
According to a criminal complaint, the Le Sueur Police Department was notified by a caller that said they heard three gunshots before the officers arrived. The shots sounded like they came from a handgun and not a long gun according to the caller and said a neighbor also heard the noise.
The caller said they didn’t see anything outside at the time of the shots, but the neighbor told police they observed two boys throwing a water bottle on the ground and a man referred to as “Mondo '' shooting at it. The caller said “Mondo” came around the area, but they didn’t know the man’s real name, only that he lived in St. Peter.
Another person in the area told police they heard three popping noises and a dark colored vehicle with its brake lights on down in the alley. They also mentioned that “Mondo” was known to hang around the area and drive a Chrysler Pacifica.
Police said they walked through the alley behind 112 South Fourth Street and observed a water bottle at the end of a short gravel driveway and three disturbed patches of dirt surrounding it. A deformed pullet was also found in the dirt. Based on testimony, law enforcement believed someone fired three rounds at the bottle on the ground and sped off in a dark colored vehicle.
Based on a physical description and previous contacts in the neighborhood, police identified “Mondo” as Brown. Law enforcement tracked Brown to the Speedway Gas Station in St. Peter where he was detained and arrested without issue.
Police then spoke to two boys riding in Brown’s Chrysler Pacifica. One of the juveniles reportedly told police that they were playing with a water bottle while Brown went inside to grab his wallet. The boys later got inside the car and he observed Brown take a bag out of the car before hearing three shots and Brown saying “F’ this water bottle.”
The other boy was vague in his testimony according to police. He allegedly told police that they found a bottle in the back of the car and threw it out because it had a hole in it. He said he heard noises like gunshots and that Brown said something like “Now its got a hole in it.”
In an interview with police, Brown allegedly said that he sometimes stayed in the neighborhood and was getting gas on his way to borrow a Playstation 5 before police detained him. He confirmed he was concealed carry and owned a registered Taurus according to the complaint. Law enforcement later recovered a Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol from the center console of the vehicle.