Minnesota schools are preparing to teach their students from afar in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a week of closures, school districts across the state and in Le Sueur County, have prepared distance learning plans which will go into effect March 30 through May 4 under an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz.
Here’s how Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United, and Cleveland school districts will handle instruction.
Le Sueur-Henderson
Students in the Le Sueur-Henderson school district will be keeping up with school work primarily through digital technology. iPads have been distributed to students K-3 and Chromebooks to students 6-12. Alternative learning materials, such as packets, will be delivered through the LS-H Bus Company to students who are unable to secure internet access at the beginning of each week.
Park Elementary students will spend each day doing distance learning activities, which may include: participating in live, virtual lessons/meetings with their teacher, completing projects, engaging in technology-based programs (e.g. IXL, Xtra Math, Pearson Realize, ThinkCentral), watching pre-recorded videos of their teacher or other experts or completing an assignment/test online. Pre-K through second-grade students will spend approximately 45-90 minutes on these activities daily while third-graders do these tasks for 90 minutes per day. Teachers will be sending additional communication regarding their weekly schedules for all classes.
A number of online tools including Seesaw, Class Dojo, Google Classrooms, Google Hangouts and Zoom will be used by teachers to communicate with students and parents. Throughout distance learning, the Park teachers will occasionally host live, virtual lessons/meetings using platforms such as Google Meets and Zoom. Teachers will provide families with a minimum of a 24-hour notice before hosting any virtual lessons. While students are highly encouraged to attend all lessons live, recordings will be posted to the teacher’s SeeSaw page or Google Classroom following the session. Any live, virtual small group, individual or help sessions will not be recorded and posted to Google Classroom or Seesaw. If a student is unable to participate in any of the live sessions when support is offered, families are encouraged to communicate directly with the teacher by email, phone, mail.
Hilltop Elementary students are expected to be engaged in distance learning activities for approximately 90 minutes per day. During distance learning, the Hilltop teachers’ working hours remain 7:30 AM - 3:30 PM. The Hilltop teachers will be utilizing Google Classroom and the students’ Gmail as the systems for communicating with students regarding assignments, lessons, projects, and tests and will occasionally host live, virtual lessons/meetings using platforms such as Google Meets and Zoom. Like at Park, students will be notified of virtual lessons 24 hours prior, are expected to attend and will have access to recordings.
Students grades 6-12 will have a much different schedule. They will have digital classes daily starting with first period, which goes from 10-10:30 a.m., followed by second period 10:30-11 a.m, third period 11-11:30 a.m., fourth period 11:30 a.m-12 p.m., lunch 12-12:30 p.m, fifth period 12:30-1 p.m., sixth period 1-1:30 p.m. and seventh period 1:30 - 2:00 p.m.
Teachers will post new learning activities by 10 a.m. each day and will communicate a schedule for the upcoming week by 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoons. In addition, all teachers will be available for individual or small group student support from 2-3:30 p.m. each day. LS-H Middle/High School teachers will be utilizing Google Classroom and Gmail as the primary methods for communicating with students and will host live sessions on platforms like Google Meets and Zoom.
LS-H Middle/High School students are expected to join the Google Classroom that has been established for each of their classes, complete and submit assignments on Google Classroom, and connect with teachers via school email, Google Classroom, Google Meets or Zoom to ask questions and receive additional support.
Grades will continue to be communicated to parents and families through feedback on school work and report cards. For Hilltop and Middle/High School students, grades can be kept up with on the Infinite Campus. March 30 will be the first day of the fourth quarter at LS-H middle school high school and all courses that report grades at the end of the third quarter will be given a pass/fail grade. Standard grades will be issued throughout the fourth quarter and at the end of the school year. This change will not impact any high school student’s GPA or class rank.
Attendance at Park and Hilltop elementary schools will be tracked based on timely completion of tests, quizzes and online surveys as well as participation in live virtual meetings. At LS-H Middle/High School, first hour teachers will take attendance. Families are responsible for reporting absences to the school office by 9 a.m. that day. Assigned school work must be completed by 11:59 p.m. each day, unless other expectations have been communicated by a teacher. Unexcused absences will be assigned when it is determined that a student or family has intentionally disengaged from distance learning.
Tri-City United
The Tri-City United School District will be teaching students through several digital platforms. For students K-12, they will be able to view assignments and connect with their teachers over Google Classroom. Students 7-12 will be using Moodle, as well, for their assignments. Teachers within the district will be using these platforms, along digital tools, such as email, Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Meets to engage with their students.
Teachers may also use Flipgrid, a program which allows teachers to create an online assignment and students to respond with a video, text or image. Resources for how to use an iPad or Chromebook are available on the Tri-City United website’s distance learning plan resources for parents.
K-6 teachers will be looking for daily activity through the use of Seesaw, Google Classroom, email or other modes of communication. This activity may happen live or at another time of day, including evenings. Students are encouraged to be live with their teachers if they are able, but this is not mandatory. If a student is sick, families should call the school to report their child absent. Similar to a typical school day, teachers will assist students with catching up with missed work due to illness.
For grades 7-8, first hour teachers at TCU Montgomery or advisory teachers at TCU Le Center will be looking for activity through the use of Moodle, Google Classroom, e-mail or other modes of communication. Like K-6 students, 7-8 grade students are encouraged to follow along with their teachers’ live and they should report an absence if they are sick.
For grades 9-12, advisory teachers will send out a Google Form to students each morning which students must complete before the following morning to be considered present for the day.
Cleveland
Cleveland Public School will be using online tools like Google Classroom, Google Forms, Google Meet and Screencastify to instruct students with internet access. Chromebooks were distributed to students with internet access on March 25.
In addition, educational materials will be delivered to students on Tuesdays, during the distance learning period, alongside meals. Materials will be dropped off at regular bus stops and families receiving materials will be contacted by their teachers by Monday.
“Due to safety concerns we are asking you to send your completed work to your teachers digitally or by photo,” said Cleveland Public Schools Transportation Director Nick Klaseus on Facebook. “Please retain all your completed homework at home. We will pick it up at a later date.”