The Le Center Lions Club was able to spread some Easter joy on Friday night, April 10 around 5:30 pm with an Easter Bunny Cruise.
President Lion Rupert Factor stated, "We have sponsored an Easter Egg Hunt for preschool to third graders for the past 40 years. The hunt has prevailed through heat, cold, snow, wind, rain, and tornado, and we just thought that there had to be some way to share some smiles. The Lions Club members put their heads together and partnered with multiple organizations so that we were able to financially and safely create a little fun for young and old in the Le Center community."
The cruise was led with music and sirens, then followed by members tossing treats to onlookers standing in their own yards and driveways, then last, but certainly not least, was the Easter Bunny with a wave and wish for a happy, safe and fun Easter.
"We were unable to go down every street and avenue but our treat handlers made every attempt to watch for people on any side streets and get down to them," Factor said.
The music and sirens were the signal for people to come out of their homes. “It was amazing to see some of the streets appear to only have a few people outside waiting, then as soon as they heard the noise they ran from their homes to the edge of their property. They were dancing to the music, waving at our EMT’s and Firemen, expressing words of gratitude, wishes for a Happy Easter but most of all sharing many, many smiles”, said Factor.
The Lions Club was aided on the day by Le Center Ambulance, Le Center Fire Department, Woelfel Building Construction Inc., Le Sueur County Emergency Management, Le Center Police Department, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Youth Program, Le Sueur County Posse and Maud Borup.