The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board is facing a decision to make deep cuts to the school budget, either through closing Hilltop Elementary School or cutting teaching staff. But if the board follows a new recommendation by the Finance Committee, a decision won't be made until the next school year.
Ahead of the School Board meeting on April 5, the board agenda listed three new recommendations by the Finance Committee, which will be up for a vote.
The first recommended that the School Board keep Hilltop open through the 2021-2022 school year but lay groundwork to make a decision in 2022-23. The Finance Committee also pushed for staff not to be cut in the upcoming school year.
However, the Finance Committee is advising several smaller budget cuts to be approved for 2021-22. This includes:
- Cutting the payroll position and reassign duties to the business manager, saving $35,000
- Funding repairs out of the long term facilities maintenance budget, saving $34,000 in the general fund
- Cutting the utility budget by $40,000
- Removing $120,000 in Transportation costs through hiring a new bus service
- Reimbursing the tech budget through the E-rate program to save $45,000
- Reducing tech repair and maintenance by $4,000
In total, the estimated dollars saved would amount to $278,000.
The School Board is under pressure to make major cuts to the district's budget as Le Sueur-Henderson faces a predicted $700,000 deficit. Revenues for the district have dried up as the school loses students. Incoming kindergarten classes have too few students to offset the graduating senior classes and the district continues to see a net loss in students enrolling in/out of the district. Since the 2018-19 school year, the district has lost 88 students, a whopping 8.6% of total enrollment.
With fewer students comes fewer state dollars. Roughly 80% of Le Sueur-Henderson’s funding comes from state aid, which contributes $6,567 per student. Losing 88 students amounts to a $578,000 loss for the district.
To compensate for this lost revenue, along with a $103,000 drop in compensatory revenue, the board began to consider two options — cutting Hilltop and adding a fourth- and fifth-grade class to Park Elementary, cutting teachers and increasing classroom sizes.
Through closing Hilltop Elementary School and cutting several positions, administration estimates the district could save $253,000. Combined with the cuts listed above, the district would save a total $531,000 if the School Board approved all items in the package.
Housing all grade levels all in one roof would allow the district to save money in staffing and utilities. Several positions, including a special education teacher, an ELL/special education paraprofessional and a technology professional, would no longer be needed, according to administration. Together, this would amount to $91,000 in cuts.
The proposal also included $51,000 in cuts by reducing TOSA (Teacher on Special Assignment), chopping $40,000 off of Hilltop's utilities and maintenance budget and saving at least $48,000 on travel costs by eliminating up to two bus routes.
The current proposal to cut teachers would result in the reduction of cutting a second-grade, third-grade, fourth-grade and fifth-grade teacher. Combined, these measures would save $204,000 but would raise class sizes by up to 50%. The average second-grade class size would jump from 18 students to 25. Third-grade classes would rise from 20 students to 26. Fourth and fifth-grade classes would see the biggest changes, leaping from 21 students to 30 and 32 students respectively.
On top of staffing cuts, the proposal includes the same $51,000 cut to TOSA curriculum in the first proposal. It would also remove the course for American Sign Language, saving $20,000.
If the School Board chooses not to make any cuts beyond the Finance Committee's recommendations, the remaining deficit of around $420,000 could be rolled into the next school year's budget.
Superintendent Marlene Johnson and School Board Finance Committee Director Matt Hathaway did not respond to requests for comment ahead of the publishing of this article.