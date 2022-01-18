The Cleveland City Council kickstarted its search for a new city clerk and treasurer on Jan. 13 after current City Administrator Dan Evans accepted the open city administrator position in Le Center.
In their special meeting last week, the council came together to plan the advertisement of the vacant position. Rather than advertise for a new city administrator, the city posted listings on websites, like Indeed, and around town calling for a new clerk and treasurer, the same position Evans held before he was promoted to city administrator last month.
Currently, Evans oversees all the department heads in his role as Cleveland city administrator, but the new clerk and treasurer will be limited to overseeing their own department. But Evans said that his primary duties at the city would be assigned to the new hire.
The clerk and treasurer’s duties include: enforcing city laws and ordinances; recommending municipal projects and measures and reporting to the City Council; supervising the city budget; acting as city personnel officer, head election judge and zoning administrator; administering city construction projects; receiving license and permit applications; communicating with the public and overseeing of utility billing, revenue and bank deposits.
The city of Cleveland began advertising the job Jan. 14 and will close the application process by midnight Jan. 30. Selected finalists will be interviewed by the City Council during the week of Feb. 7.
The interview timeline gives applicants room to submit a two weeks notice to their employer and take on the role by late February. The city of Le Center wants Evans to start by Feb. 28, but Le Center Mayor Josh Frederickson has previously stated the council could offer flexibility on the start date as gesture of goodwill to the neighboring city.
Evans served as city clerk and treasurer with the city of Cleveland since 2017 and was promoted to city administrator in Dec. 2021. Before working for the city in an administrative capacity, he served Cleveland as a police sergeant with the police department. He earned bachelor’s degrees in Urban Regional Studies and Law Enforcement from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
In Le Center, Evans will fill the shoes of outgoing City Administrator Chris Collins, who oversaw the city’s departments and day-to-day business for 20 years.