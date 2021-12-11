A Le Sueur man on the predatory offender registry was accused of failing to file a new address for registration.
Brandon Daniel Brandt, 35, of Le Sueur, was charged with a felony for violation of the predatory offender registration statute. This is not the first time Brandt has been charged for failing to comply with registration requirements. In 2007 and 2008, Brandt was convicted of knowingly violating registration requirements. Brandt also has four other active warrants for his arrest in Le Sueur County for violating conditions of release from jail.
Le Sueur Police attempted to make contact with Brandt at his address in Le Sueur for a registry compliance check on Nov. 5, but police were not able to contact him. Law enforcement later made contact with a resident of the address, who reportedly told police that Brandt only spends 2-to-three nights a week and did not know how to get in contact with him.
Police later returned to the address on file and were told by a resident that Brandt had not lived there since Oct. 21 and only stopped by to pick up his mail. They also showed officers 10 bundled pieces of mail to show Brandt had not visited in two weeks.
Law enforcement later contacted a known associate of Brandt, who said that Brandt was not staying at his secondary address either. They further stated they hadn’t seen Brandt in person in a very long time, but did talk with him on the phone.
Police were informed on Dec. 3 that Brandt was in the Hennepin County Jail in Bloomington on charges of fifth-degree controlled substance possession and failing to register as a predatory offender.
The status of Brandt's predatory offender registration has also become non-compliant, due to an unreturned verification letter from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.