Le Center officials predicted they would need more space at the city’s precinct this year in light of the coronavirus, but they had no idea how right they were. During the evening of the 2020 election, the spacious Le Center American Legion Post 108 Hall had voters lining up outside as they prepared to cast their ballots.
“We’re lucky we came here to the Legion,” said Election Judge Chris Collins. “There was one time around 5 p.m. where this whole room was filled with all people. We would not have had safe social distancing for sure if we were at city hall.”
At 7 p.m. election night, Collins predicted that the precinct would see about 800 voters fill out their ballots of the 1,200 eligible voters in the precinct, surpassing turnout in 2016. That’s not even factoring in the record number of absentee ballots being received by Le Sueur County. Collins guessed that municipal turnout could be as high as 80%.
It’s a similar story in Le Sueur, where the high numbers of absentee ballot voting hasn’t made a dent in precinct turnout.
“We had lines outside all the way around down the street,” said Le Sueur Election Judge Rosie Goggin. “Right away this morning we had people in line waiting for us to open.”
Goggins believed that turnout at the precinct was up from 2016. The city has also seen an influx of new voters. The Le Sueur precinct took around 150 new registratrations, while 50 new voters registered in Le Center.
Due to COVID-19, local precincts are functioning a bit differently. There were markers on the floor guiding people where to walk and to stay six feet apart. Ballot boxes, tables and pens were regularly sanitized and election judges were assisting voters from behind barriers. Precincts have also been open to curbside ballots, which have seen more use in the pandemic. Even with the new restrictions and a high turnout, both precincts reported that voting has been conducted smoothly.
“Everybody has been very understanding that this is not normal, we’re doing the best we can and they’re very appreciative too,” said Goggin.