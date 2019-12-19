As budgets and levies get approved or the next fiscal year, many Le Sueur residents are starting to see the costs of a thriving housing market.
This year, assessed values of Le Sueur residential properties have skyrocketed. While average Le Sueur County residential property increased in value by about 7%, the average residence in the city of Le Sueur jumped 19.7%.
The spike in home values has intensified the tax impact of recent property tax levy increases for city residents. For example, a proposed 5.7% increase to the levy for city of Le Sueur would have cost the average homeowner $167 more than the previous year because of the near 20% increase in their home value.
The reason behind this change has to do with a growing housing market in Le Sueur. In 2018, the Le Sueur County Assessor’s Office found that homes in Le Sueur were selling for significantly higher prices than what they were valued at by the county.
As a result, median sales ratios in the county were around 76% of their market values, but state law requires that median sales ratios be between 90-105% of the market value. The purpose of these types of regulations, according to the Minnesota State Board of Equalization, is to promote “uniformity of administration among the counties to ensure that each taxpayer will be treated in the same manner regardless of where the taxpayer lives.”
County Administrator Darrell Pettis pointed out that by requiring counties to be within a range in their property valuations, the state keeps property tax payments between counties equitable so that when people from multiple counties use a resource, like a school district, everyone pays into it based on accurate valuations of their properties.
The cause behind the recent spike in Le Sueur property sale prices is still an unknown to the County Assessor’s Office. County Assessor Shayne Bender said the department keeps track of home sales but doesn’t determine the trends behind them. However, Bender did point out that similar spikes occurred in neighboring communities in previous years.
“If you look back over the past five to six years they’ve been going up 5% while Montgomery, Le Center and New Prague have been going up 15% and 20%, so essentially Le Sueur has been lagging behind for a couple of years,” said Bender. “This year we had plenty of sales showing they were undervalued.”
He continued, “We don’t raise values to raise taxes, we don’t lower values to lower taxes, we just have to be between that 90-105% and if we’re not it gets corrected the following year. For Le Sueur, we’ve been within that guideline every year until this year where we were at 70-some percent which showed we needed a big increase. The good news is for Le Sueur, we’re at 97% so we won’t be raising values again for next year.”
Rising residential home values in the county also means that residential homeowners are taking on more of the tax burden than in previous years. While residential prices have shot up, prices for agricultural lands have shifted little.
“There is a tax shift going on right now,” said Pettis. “Ag land has been fairly flat for the last four or five years, it’s been selling about the same, and residential has been increasing in value. So your percent of the tax coming from ag land and commercial has been going down and more of the tax revenue is coming from residential because of the value. A similar thing happened when the housing market took a dive, took a downturn and the ag values went up so there was a big shift toward the ag lands, and the ag lands paid higher and higher property taxes because their values went up.”
“For the last 10 years, ag land has carried the water,” County Commissioner John King added. “The majority of the tax burden and now there’s a correction of tax burdens in residential and people that own houses are being priced for that correction.”
Residents who feel that their home has been overvalued have options to appeal the valuation. The first step is to contact the Le Sueur County Assessor’s Office at 507-357-8213. While Bender stated that county evaluations are typically very accurate, errors can occur if there’s something an assessor wouldn’t know about your property.
“We just had a case where the house on the outside looked like your average house, but the inside was completely trashed,” said Bender.
However, it is already too late for residents’ to appeal their home evaluations from this year. Residents who believe their home value isn’t accurate will have to wait until they get their tax statements in March 2020 and contact the Assessor’s Office before April.
“The time to appeal your tax statement is really in April,” said Bender. “You get your tax statement from the Assessor’s Office in March and then you’ve got until April to appeal it.”