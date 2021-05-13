Households across rural Le Sueur County that were once unserved are making their first home internet connections with a new wireless network.
Internet service provider NetWave Broadband is currently boasting connections to more than 400 households in Le Sueur County and 800 households in Sibley County after forming partnerships with county governments last year.
With the use of CARES Act dollars, Le Sueur County funded the development of seven towers, including two in Waterville, one in Le Center, Tyrone Township, Cleveland, Montgomery, Cordova and Kasota, which also covers St. Peter. Households in these service areas can receive up to 100mb speeds from the towers.
These towers were funded alongside other projects, including WiFi hotspots at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds, Ney Nature Center, Gorman and Volney Park and Lexington Township Hall as well as a fiber optic network by MetroNet between Kasota and Ottawa, Lake Volney and Gorman Lake, Waterville and Le Center offering 100mb, 200mb or 500mb speeds.
Steve Herman, regional manager of NetWave Broadband, said the service provider's goal was to fill the gaps that traditional fiber networks can't.
We want to solve the problem that exists where cities and bigger towns have access to broadband and rural communities just don't," said Herman. "There's no ROI (return on investment) and no support for traditional telecoms to build in those areas without some sort of federal funding or other funding source."
Due to difficult topography and a lack of customers, many areas go unserved by fiber networks. NetWave's solution is to build fixed wireless towers that piggyback off a 1,500-mile fiber backbone in the metro area and build a last-mile connection through the cell towers to residents.
"We partner with cell phone tower providers, and we piggyback on those networks, and we use that fiber backbone, which has redundancy throughout the whole county," said Herman.
What started two years ago with a single pilot program in Jordan was quickly accelerated by an increasing demand for internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic. NetWave is continuing to expand, with plans to add four towers to their network yearly. Those plans include expansions into Madison Lake and Elysian, said Herman.
"If there's an area we can't get to, we'll definitely make every effort to build out those areas in the future," Herman said. "We typically build four towers a year, so there's still expansion potential this year."