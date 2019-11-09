It was a hectic week for the joint Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team. The group traveled to and from Rochester each day Wednesday, Nov. 6 and Friday, Nov. 8 to compete in the Section 1A championships. Though the squad didn’t come out of the tournament with any victories, many girls qualified for the finals and earned some PRs along the way.
The tournament began with the preliminary events where girls from 10 different schools competed to qualify for the section finals or the consolation finals. In the preliminaries, all three of the TCU/LS-H relay teams qualified for the consolation finals and sophomore Kacie Traxler earned a spot in finals for diving.
During the preliminary rounds, Traxler placed 13th out of 23 girls with a score of 105.50. In the semifinals, Traxler took 13th again with a score of 168.55 and moved onto the finals. In the final round, Traxler placed 16th with 211.45 points, just one point behind the 15th spot.
“That was a first for TCU,” said TCU Coach Kristen Munden. “We’ve never had a diver go to section finals.”
Eighth graders Kaylee Berger and Natalie Lundahl, freshman Elizabeth Odenthal and senior Josephine Hatlevig made their way to the consolation finals in the 200 medley relay. The team placed 9th in the preliminaries with a time of 2:27.52 but was unfortunately disqualified in the consolation finals because of a stroke error. Despite the setback, the team still obtained a PR, dropping three seconds off their record time.
TCU/LS-H qualified for another consolation final with Kacie Traxler, along with senior Heather Johnson, eighth grader Mallorie Plut and freshman Ellie Sladek in the 200 freestyle relay. The team placed 10th in the preliminaries at 2:01.65 but fell to Albert Lea in the finals at 1:58.50.
The team obtained their last qualification for consolation finals in the 400 freestyle relay. Traxler, Plut, Berger and Sladek placed 10th in the preliminaries at 4:30.57 and dropped to Austin in the consolation finals with a time of 4:25.75. Despite the loss, the girls proved they could push through any obstacle when Mallorie Plut lost her goggles during the race, but the team still managed to pull out a PR.
“With her eyes wide open she swam her fastest ever 100 freestyle at a 1:06.00 flat,” said TCU Coach Kristen Munden.
Even the girls who did not qualify for finals had some strong performances. Plut placed first in her heat in the 200 IM and placed 29th overall while shaving off three seconds from her PR at 2:53.98. Elizabeth Odenthal dropped 8 seconds from her PR in the 100 butterfly and placed 29th at 1:35.60. Natalie Lundahl just missed the top 16 to qualify for finals in the 100 breaststroke. She placed 17th out of 30 and dropped 3 seconds off her PR with a time of 1:20.04.
Overall, the team finished the tournament in 10th with 29 points, while Mankato West won the tournament with 392 points. The tournament was also the last swim meet for seniors Heather Johnson and Josephine Hatlevig. Though the team finished the tournament in last, coach Munden was proud of the team.
“These girls rocked it today,” said Munden. “Not every race was perfect, but, at the end of the day, when asked if they had fun, the answer is always 'Yes.'”
Munden was optimistic about the team’s future for next year.
“The girls are finally getting in their grooves, getting in their races and know what they need to work on for what they want to achieve throughout the season.”