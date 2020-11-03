The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board will see two fresh faces in its membership during the new year and one returning School Board Director. First-term School Board Director Kelsey Schwartz was reelected to her seat with 35% of the vote and 2,720 total.
Newcomers Brian Sorenson and Steven Cross were elected to open seats held by exiting School Board Directors Erina Prom and Brian Kane, neither of whom ran for reelection. Sorenson claimed 33% of the vote (2,536) while Cross received 29% (2,268).
The elections went uncontested since all three candidates on the ballot filled the three open seats.
Schwartz stated that she brings a unique perspective to the school board as a farmer and a young adult with no children. For Schwartz, the biggest issue facing the school district is Le Sueur-Henderson’s declining fund balance. The School Board Director has called for maintaining an even budget and encouraging affordable housing to bring new families into the Le Sueur Community to up enrollment.
Cross comes to the School Board as a father of two sons and has pushed for making the most out of the district’s programming for students while staying within the budget.
Sorenson enters the School Board as a Henderson resident who participated in the district’s facility task force to develop a referendum to improve the district’s aging facilities. His priorities are tackling declining enrollment within the district and addressing the school’s facilities needs.
Both Sorenson and Cross have spoken in favor of a referendum to address the conditions of the Le Sueur-Henderson school buildings. Schwartz was in favor of letting the community take the lead on the referendum and taking advantage of the Ag 2 School Credit to alleviate the tax burden on farmers.