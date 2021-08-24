Birdwatchers came one and all to Henderson’s annual celebration of the ruby-throated Hummingbird. On Aug. 21, the community garden near Bender Park and Minnesota New Country School was alive with birds, bees and blooming flowers for the Hummingbird Hurrah.
For more than 10 years, Henderson Feathers has held the special event to put the community’s floral and fauna on full display. The garden is decorated with some two dozen species of flower and plant life, as well as nectar feeders designed to attract hummingbirds. It was more than enough to bring in dozens of hummingbirds, butterflies, finches and other wildlife to the area.
“We love having the hummingbirds and we love having the public garden there all summer for the community to enjoy,” said organizer Brenda Kotasek. “You get to see the hummingbirds and the butterflies and there’s always other birds in the garden too. We put finch feeders up and we;re close enough to the river that if you’re lucky an eagle will fly over every once in awhile.”
The garden is available for public viewing and hummingbirds can be spotted all summer, bu tits only during the Hummingbird Hurrah that guests can see special guests and vendors.
Throughout the day, visitors could listen to guest speakers Larry Pfarr, of Get Growing with Larry Pfarr on KSTP, and Al Blatt, a Minnesota columnist for Bird Watcher’s Digest, humorist and author of “A Life Gone to the Birds.”
Guests could also receive a tour of the garden from master gardeners Sarah Malchow and Jackie Smith. Educators Amanda Vogel and Larry Pfarr also put on displays to teach visitors about pollinators and bees respectively.
Pfarr has been beekeeping for five years since moving to Henderson and showed off one of his 17 hives packing pollen into a honeycomb grid. A full hive contains between 70,000-90,000 bees said Pfarr and each hive can produce hundreds of gallons of honey.
The drought hasn’t been kind to many, but if there’s a silver lining, it’s for beekeepers. When stressed by drought, alfalfa buds that are often too deep for bees to easily access bloom early, providing bees with a major source of nectar.
“Any beekeeper that I’ve talked to in Minnesota has had a phenomenal honey year in spite of the drought,” said Pfarr. “What I’m going to do with all the honey this year, I don’t know.”
Unfortunately, the hummingbird bander and speaker cancelled their appearance at the Hummingbird Hurrah, but organizers hope he will be back for 2022.
There was still plenty to do at the Hummingbird Hurrah. Many guests came with professional camera equipment ready to take the perfect snapshot of a hummingbird in the air. Others shopped at the Hummingbird Mall, a collection of vendors selling paintings, woodwork, flowers and more. The Ney Nature Center also visited with an educational display of cicadas, owl feet and more interesting tidbits found in the park.
Henderson Feathers is a non-profit volunteer organization that relies on community donations to support the garden.