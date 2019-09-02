The 2020 Le Sueur city budget is still in the preliminary stages, and could therefore still see some changes, but at the moment, it appears the city will be able to add in some new items, while avoiding raising the tax rate.
Presented at a late August council meeting, city staff said the 2020 budget would not require an increase to the city’s tax levy, and could instead offer a decrease. Individual property taxes could still go up, even with a reduced tax levy, depending on how much property values increase.
Regardless, the early 2020 budget has some new items to potentially add to or improve the community’s offerings.
Proposed 2020 Capital Improvements
Details on planned improvements to public facilities like parks, the airport, pool and ice arena were included in the proposed preliminary budget. The total capital improvement budget, not including funds for the airport, amounts to $1,289,400 with $504,000 being carried over from last year’s budget and the rest being paid for through the levy and donations.
One major change is that the municipal pool would be open longer under the 2020 proposed budget. A 42% increase in the pool budget was added to allow the pool to hire more staff and keep it open for longer hours.
“In the past, we did not have the pool open for many hours or had odd hours,” said Finance Director Zach Doud. “This is based on Community Service Director Rich [Kucera’s] direction, he would like to have it open more hours.”
The budget also includes $125,000 for indoor pool resurfacing.
Pickleball is planned to become a major recreational attraction in the city with $70,000 being allocated to install a pickleball court, though the project will not go through unless the city acquires $50,000 in outside funding.
Also included in the parks budget is $150,000 to rehabilitate Bruce Frank Field, contingent on the city receiving $25,000 in fundraising from the Le Sueur Baseball Association.
Another recreational project dependent on outside funding is the proposed addition of acoustic paneling to the ice arena. According to Doud, there have been complaints about the echo effect in the arena, so the budget calls for $17,500 to be spent on the improvement on the condition that the Le Sueur Hockey Association donates $12,500 to the project.
Major improvements are planned for the airport under the proposed budget. City staff wish to spend $795,464 on a taxiway extension with utilities.
“The airport commission provided direction that we should have utilities out at the airport,” said Doud. “What we’re going to do is reach out to the EDA, because there is potential for a fixed base operator to operate out there and having utilities would be beneficial for someone who wants to run a business out there … That project is really contingent on EDA participation.”
A fixed base operator refers to a commercial entity that provides various services like air taxi operations, flight instruction, and the sale of aviation fuel.
Streets
The preliminary budget allocated $450,000 for street maintenance, $50,000 more than last year. This is part of the city’s efforts to increase funding for street reconstruction and maintenance in the coming years, with a long-term goal of spending $32 million within the next 40 years.
The discussion on street maintenance led Mayor Gregory Hagg to question why some of the allocated funds were used for striping last year.
“In 2019, when the personnel budget committee came up with the idea that we wanted to have an amount to set aside for streets each and every year and that number would go up, I think we were all under the impression that money was going to be used for civic reconstruction projects and for maintenance,” Hagg told City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “This year alone, we’ve spent something like $16,000 on striping. I don’t think that was the intent of the personnel budget committee that we have that type of money being spent outside the reconstruction and general maintenance.”
Hagg asked Kruggel why striping expenses were that high and if the personnel budget committee could create a separate funding category for striping.
“There were a lot of areas that hadn’t been striped for numerous years,” Kruggel responded. “We always try to do as much right before Giant celebration because a lot of people come into town and use the sidewalks and streets … If you want, we can look at allocating funds specifically for striping and those types of events.”
Mayor Hagg asked if striping should be included in the street maintenance and reconstruction budget given how far behind the city is on its 40-year goal.
“Realistically, if we do the math, we really need something around $800,000 a year to stay within our 40-year pavement management plan,” said Hagg. “So when we start having things like striping coming out of what we consider reconstruction and general maintenance related for streets, there could be an impact … The reason I bring that up is the city has gone without adequate funds for streets for many, many years.”
City Administrator Kruggel told the council that they could re-evaluate using maintenance funds for striping, but staying within the 40-year plan would be impossible without raising taxes. Kruggel added that city staff are developing a plan to invest in streets without a tax hike.
“We’re still in the process of developing a 10-year capital plan for our streets ,” said Kruggel. “Including our contribution to the Hwy. 112 project, the city of Le Sueur will likely have between $8-10 million of capital investment in our streets not including this maintenance stuff over the next 10 years … If there’s an appetite from City Council to raise taxes to put toward streets, we can do that. Zach and myself feel like we have a good plan to balance it out so we’re not affecting the general fund levy or tax rates in the communities, but if you want to expedite that, it basically just takes money to do that.”
Finance Director Doud calculated that it would require a one-time 13.5% increase in taxes to add an extra $350,000 to the street maintenance budget.
“It’s a significant increase,” Doud told the council. “It would be a one time-thing, not year over year, but it would still be a lot.”
Planning and Zoning
The largest change in the budget percentage-wise was to Planning and Zoning expenses. Expenses increased 108% from $42,000 to $88,000 due to a proposal for the city to pay half of Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio’s salary. In years prior, 75% of the salary was paid by the Economic Development Authority (EDA) and 25% was paid by the city.
Finance Director Doud told the council that splitting the salary with the EDA 50/50 would help free up EDA funds for community projects.