Few have made a mark on the Le Sueur community like Dianne Pinney. The head librarian of the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System built up the Le Sueur location and inspired a love of reading in children and adults over her 40 years of service.
On Sept. 25, Pinney celebrated her last day at the library before retirement, allowing new head librarian Jessi Zimmerman to take the reins.
A new face
Zimmerman is just getting to know the Le Sueur community, but she’s been active as a librarian for a long time. Born and raised on a farm near New Ulm, Zimmerman said she first took an interest in libraries at a young age when she began reading and pulling books off the bookmobile at school.
In 2013, she began working in a library full time and decided to pursue a career as a librarian, graduating from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee's online program in 2015.
Zimerman’s work experience has been primarily focused in academic research libraries, so heading a public library will be a new adventure. But Zimmerman said she is thrilled to learn more about the Le Sueur community.
“Now I’m excited really to work with more community-based library programs and working one-on-one with people who really are lovers of books and fiction and equipment and movies and everything that the library offers,” said Zimmerman.
Her favorite part of the job so far has been meeting and interacting with the Le Sueur Library’s regulars.
“Really meeting a lot of the community members that really embrace the library, so many that come in and say ‘You’ll see me around here a lot,’ ‘You’ll see my face here weekly,’” said Zimmerman. “Starting to put names to I guess half-faces with masks and getting to know names and what things people like to read.“
The community has been interested in meeting Zimmerman too. The new librarian said that the community has been welcoming and she’s had many people come into say hi, which is a reassuring feeling as she looks forward to bringing her own ideas for activities and leaving her own mark on the library.
“Coming in off of [Pinney’s] legacy and still being embraced by people has been very nice, very heartwarming,” said Zimmerman. “One of the reasons we love libraries is we love the community that we support. That’s been the best part so far and trying to figure out where can I put my stamp on it? What areas can I either improve or what areas can I put my mark on?”
Some of the first major activities Zimmerman is planning are “Make and Take’s” starting in November, programming that kids, teens and adults can take home and do to accommodate the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library is also hosting the annual Kindred Kwilter’s Quilt Club October Show. Each member of the club was challenged to complete a quilt themed around something that relates to their initials. Information for those interested in joining the club will be available at the library.
When she’s not at the library, Zimmerman is often accompanied by her two cats Callie and Sassoon and her two dogs Laika and Petey. She also runs a homemade craft shop on the side where she makes decorative flowers with felt.
And, of course, Zimmerman is an avid reader, so much so that it’s hard for her to pick a favorite, though she fell in love with "The Boxcar Children" as a kid and is currently enjoying "Before the Ever After" by Jacqueline Woodson.
“I do a lot of reading and I will especially do a lot more reading now, because I am trying to become more familiar with genres that maybe I haven’t read before,” said Zimmerman. “But now that I am in a public position, I am trying to familiarize myself with some of these genres.”
A community says goodbye
The Friends of the Library couldn’t get Dianne Pinney the bronze statue they thought she deserved, but they did gift her a retirement celebration that Pinney won’t ever forget.
Members of the community gathered outside the library on Sept. 25 to celebrate the storied career of Pinney. Library staff members who spoke at the event recalled that Pinney has played many roles in her 40 years as Le Sueur librarian, from the literary critic who would give patrons recommendations on what to read, the tech enthusiast who kept up with new technologies as they came to the library, the graphic designer putting together brochures and flyers, the actor who lead children in storyhour and puppet shows, the musician who sang in karaoke and sing-a-longs and the game host who took charge of trivia nights and all sorts of activities.
Pinney’s tireless efforts to foster a library worth coming to every day has inspired her colleagues, patrons and the young children who attended storytime with Elephant and Piggie.
Emily Sullivan loved to participate in the activities at the library, and as a member of the Teen Advisory Board she had the chance to plan those activities with Pinney. At the retirement celebration, Sullivan said that reading books with the advisory board, developing activities and participating in activities was not only fun but gave her a chance to express her creativity.
“On behalf of the Teen Board I would like to say thank you Dianne for being such a big part of this, for allowing us to be ourselves and allowing us to express our creativity in these projects,” said Sullivan.
Brigid Tuck, a member of the Friends of the Library, has known Pinney since she was a kid in her storyhour. She was a quiet child, but Pinney embraced her and fostered a love of reading and as an adult, when she brought her two-year old to storyhour, Pinney sucked her back into the library all over again.
But Pinney really made a lasting impression on Tuck when as a girl she wanted to invite Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev to invite him to her family farm. She marched up to Pinney asking for his address and surprisingly — or rather unsurprisingly if you know Pinney — she found the Soviet President’s address in a book and helped her write the letter.
“I’m sure my stamp did not get into Russia, but the fact that you listened to a kid and you took her seriously. Seriously,” said Tuck. “Coming here I saw that reading isn’t nerdy; reading’s not dumb. It’s not only for geeky kids, but for someone to say reading is amazing, reading is a fun, there’s an adventure in every book and that is huge for a kid.”
The Friends of the Library didn’t just bring praise for Pinney, but also gifts. After bringing a teary-eyed Pinney to the library steps, the friends awarded her with a signed print from Mo Willems, the author of the Elephant and Piggie series.
Alice Retka, a member of the Friends of the Library, said she contacted an art gallery in New York where Willems’ pieces were hanging. A man who worked at the gallery knew how to get in contact with Willems and Retka asked if he ever responded to fan mail. The man replied that Willems normally didn’t due to his popularity, but then Retka told him all about Pinney.
“I told him all about Dianne’s life and we had quite a conversation over a couple phone calls,” said Retka. “And he ends up gingerly telling me, ‘You know, Mo lives in our community and he comes in sometimes and I’ll ask him if he’ll autograph it for your friend Dianne. A couple weeks later this package came in the mail.”
And that was just the tip of the honors Pinney received. The Friends of the Library also presented Pinney with a declaration from Gov. Tim Walz recognizing her years of service at the library. On top of that Pinney has been announced as the winner of the William G. Asp Distinguished Career Award from the Minnesota Library Association. The award recognizes those who have been innovative and active leaders in the development of their libraries.
To ensure that the Le Sueur Library continues to thrive after Pinney’s retirement, Friends of the Library also set up a $10,000 Le Sueur Library Children’s Fund in honor of Pinney. In just a month, the endowed fund received more than $7,000 in additional donations in honor of Pinney's retirement. Annual receipts from the fund will be used to support children's activities at the library.
Pinney’s words at the celebration were brief, but she left an extended message on Facebook thanking the community for their support and her colleagues picking up the slack and putting the library first.
"If you had told me, 40 years ago, that my job would become magical, I might have laughed a little. Or a lot,” said Pinney. “But this community of readers has astounded me at every corner. If I wanted to try something new, you were all in. If it didn't fly, you came back to the next thing anyway. Willing to give another new thing a shot. Extraordinary. You have no idea how much I have appreciated this support. A good library is only a good library if people use it. Love it. Keep coming back to it.”
“Le Sueur, when you see me on the street, ask me what I'm reading. Well, unless you don't have an hour to kill. Then you should just comment on the weather. It is, after all, Minnesota. See you on the other side of the desk.”