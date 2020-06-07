The Le Sueur and St. Peter Area Chambers of Commerce want equity in business and, while understanding the protective measures in place over the last few months, they don't believe all measures have been equitable.
Specifically, the chambers, which operate independently from their respective cities, believe it's time for all businesses to be opened up, while putting the responsibility on the consumer to protect themselves and others. Along with 10 other area chambers, the Le Sueur and St. Peter chambers signed onto a letter from the Southwest Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Executives to call for a "prompt turn of the dial from 'business closure' to 'business open' with personal/consumer responsibility.
"We ask that you turn the dial from the short-term strategy of business closures to a long-term strategy of opening businesses safely paired with personal and consumer responsibility," the letter, addressed to Gov. Tim Walz, stated. "Businesses have their plans in place, now it is time to equip our citizens with preparedness templates and expectations, including social distancing and face masks, and empower them with guidance to manage their activities and maintain their health throughout the pandemic. Please establish a more concrete, rapid timeline for opening now while reminding consumers of their personal responsibility to keep Minnesota safe."
Since the time the letter was produced, pandemic rules across the state were greatly loosened by the governor, but the letter still calls for a complete switch to open. St. Peter Chamber Executive Director Ed Lee said the letter was a motion of advocacy.
"Businesses have adopted carefully crafted protocols encouraging safety of employees and customers," he said. "Striking the right balance between slowing the spread and saving our economy is the challenge. Building consumer confidence is a key piece. Please look over the letter, drafted by Southwest Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Executives, and feel free to reply with your thoughts."
While most retail stores are now allowed to be open, many are still restricted, including restaurants and bars, hair salons and barbershops, tattoo parlors and more. Entertainment venues, like bowling alleys and movie theaters, are still not able to open. And in earlier months, while small businesses were asked to close as non-essential, big box stores remained open, which became a point of contention for many.
"I believe the struggles some of the businesses are having is trying to catch up to what they lost," said Le Sueur Chamber Director Julie Boyland. "It is going to take time to get to that point. Representing our retail businesses, we are encouraging our community to shop locally. We don’t want to lose the businesses we have."
"Again, understanding the reasoning that rules are what they are for very good reasons," Lee said. "It’s just the thought that the same rules should apply to all stores and big box. Then, businesses could decide whether or not to be open and under what conditions, and consumers could choose to shop where they feel safe."
Many small business owners expressed their willingness to comply with the stay-at-home orders without complaint. But as restrictions loosen, some businesses remain more impacted, creating a sense of inequity. Statewide polls have indicated general approval of the governor's executive orders, but there is unquestionably an increasing push for businesses to have more autonomy after a prolonged period of restrictions.
"[The chambers'] vision is to keep everyone safe and healthy by following all protocol," said Boyland. "Businesses are following their guidelines and doing the best they can to maintain good business."
Lee and the other chamber executives are calling for the return to normalcy to now be swift, allowing businesses and consumers to take the lead.
"Every business has a right to require face masks and other protections, just as every consumer has a right to choose whether to shop at any given business, based on its rules," Lee said. "Consumers should be strongly encouraged to follow a business’s rules, and if the consumer is not comfortable with that, the consumer can shop elsewhere for the time being. Mutual respect is key. There is no reason for argument, because both sides are right. It’s true that we all need to reduce the spread of germs. It’s true also that sheltering in place forever isn’t practical or even reasonable."