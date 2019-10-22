MCA test results are in, and while the Le Sueur-Henderson School District remains behind the area curve, scores have improved from year to year.
At a work session Sept. 16, the LS-H school board reviewed and discussed the state assessments from the 2018-19 school year. One of the standout results was high performances of Hilltop Elementary’s fourth and fifth graders. The Hilltop fifth grade class was a top performer in every test, with 63% of the class meeting or exceeding standards in reading, 70% in science and nearly 81% in math, making the class the highest-scoring of all fifth-grade classes in the area in math. The fourth-grade class was also a top scorer in math, with 70% meeting or exceeding expectations, though in reading, the class was three points behind the state average.
“It really comes down to the staff and teachers who are working really hard,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. “Consistently, Hilltop has been doing really well.”
Superintendent Marlene Johnson credited the class’ success to factors outside the classroom as well as the teachers’ use of public education committee time, a time for educators to meet and share their perspectives with one another.
“Each class has unique characteristics and attributes for learning,” said Johnson. “There are many things that can impact this learning as well, such as family, home, and community opportunities that support our learners. The teachers have been using the PLC time to analyze student needs and making instructional decisions based on those needs. This PLC time allows for meeting individual needs each and every day as well as providing time to reflect together on what strategies are bringing improved student learning. We have great staff and great families, great communities, and great kids.”
At the middle school level, 60-80% of the eighth-grade class and about half of the seventh-grade class met growth goals, while the sixth-grade class met state averages in reading.
However, at the high school level, students were significantly behind state averages. About 44% of the sophomore class met or exceeded state standards in reading, 16 points behind the state average. The junior class was 12 points behind the state average in math and 27 points below average in science.
In addition, most classes are behind other schools in the area, including St. Peter, Tri-City United, Sibley East, Belle Plaine, Waterville-Morristown-Elysian, Central Public Schools and Cleveland. Only the scores of the fifth-grade class and the math scores of the four eighth-grade classes were above area averages.
Nonetheless, Tuck felt the scores were positive for the district.
“I feel happy with our test scores,” said Tuck. “We are slowly and steadily improving and our staff is working really hard.”
The School Board’s strategy to address these scores is within the district’s strategic plan, which outlines several goals for Le Sueur-Henderson schools, including ensuring that all students are reading at their grade level by the third grade and closing achievement gaps between student groups.
“We will continue to work on developing partnerships to enhance learning opportunities for our district,” said Superintendent Johnson. “We will continue to develop the PLC process to take our data analysis to even higher levels in order to improve our instructional practices, student learning and achievement. We also will be getting our essential skills developed for content areas and placing them on-line so that parents, students, and stakeholders know what each grade level and content area is focusing on for learning.”
She continued, “The Board, administration, and staff are committed to serving all students each and every day. The board is committed to ensure that our teachers have professional development and resources that support being able to serve all our students each and every day.”