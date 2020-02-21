Erina Prom of Le Sueur today announced her intention to run for the District 20A Minnesota House of Representatives legislative seat.
The state legislative district will be an open seat due to the recent retirement announcement of three-term Rep. Bob Vogel of Elko New Market. Prom, currently serving on the Le Sueur-Henderson Board of Education, is seeking the DFL endorsement for the legislative seat.
Prom and her husband Eric have been married for 15 years and have four daughters. She currently serves as Vice Chair of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board.
“I want to wish Mr. Vogel well and thank him for his six years of public service to the district,” Prom said. “Public service is also something I’m committed to and would like to continue to bring attention to the critical issues facing rural school districts, Main Street businesses and the current farm crisis which has heightened the stress in our communities.”
Prom stresses the need for equitable funding of rural school districts and investments into the state’s educational systems, as well as bringing more attention and services to deal with the growing mental health concerns of farmers and families all across rural Minnesota.
“As I have learned more and more about the farming crisis going on all across the state of Minnesota, I have seen the need to advocate for not only the initial passage of the Ag2School credit but also to expand on this credit,” Prom said. “As a school board member, I greatly appreciate the partnership and support of our local farmers in my own district and all across Greater Minnesota.”
“Just as we need strong schools, we also need a strong farming economy. When we work together, we are stronger for it. I emphasize ‘Our Children. Our Communities. Our Future.’”
Prom stressed that many rural school districts don’t have the tax base of those in the metro and suburban areas. She advocates for equity in Greater Minnesota educational funding and has been active in state policy work during her term on the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board, including for the Minnesota School Board Delegate Assembly the past two years.
“Children living in Greater Minnesota have the same hopes and dreams and educational needs,” she said. “We’ve got to come up with policies and strategies to allow for more equity in educational financing so all of our students have the chance to thrive and succeed.”
Prom encourages District 20A residents to attend the February 25 precinct caucuses. Residents can find the location of their caucuses at the Minnesota DFL Party website at dfl.org.
For further information or for those interested in volunteering, contact erinapromformnhouse@gmail.com.