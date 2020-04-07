The COVID-19 has shaken up how Minnesotans do business, attend school and work, but one thing that continues as usual is flooding.
Last month, Hwy. 93 between Henderson and Le Sueur was flooded for the second time this year after the road had been obstructed for 62 days by water in 2019. Road closures due to flooding in Henderson have eaten into the profits of local businesses, shortened school days, lengthened emergency response times and inspired Flood Fest, a local holiday meant to rally the community during flood season.
The city of Henderson has hung its hopes on a $14.9 million infrastructure bill to elevate Hwy. 93 to prevent road closures due to flooding. The bill, co-authored in the House by Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter) and Rep. Glenn Gurenhagen (R-Glencoe), and in the Senate by Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) and Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson), was a proposed addition to a state bonding bill to fund projects relating to infrastructure, public safety, higher education, affordable housing and more over the next two years.
“It’s public safety,” said Draheim. “We have to have the ability of police or fire or ambulance to get into the community in a timely manner and if you need to bring in outside help for an emergency, having to drive an extra 40 minutes or an hour is unacceptable in my opinion. So we need to find a fix.”
However, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting Minnesota, the chances of a bonding bill being passed this year are looking more uncertain.
“This week was supposed to be the unveiling of the capital investment bill,” said Rep. Brand. “Then COVID-19 made other plans for us. So we’re about three weeks behind right now. We haven’t been able to meet for three weeks, we haven’t been able to vote or make any decisions.”
“Pretty much everything got put on hold because of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Draheim. “We’ll have some type of bill in the next two weeks, but I’m sure it will be more corona-related than infrastructure-related.”
Draheim, who represents Senate District 20, which includes much of Le Sueur County and neighbors the city of Henderson, stated that COVID-19 was the top priority of the legislature. Around 4,000 bills in the capitol have been put on hold as the government responds to the crisis, said Draheim.
“As far as transportation, the communities that have issues with flooding should be one of the top priorities for transportation, but right now, our priority is more covid-related than transportation,” he said. “We’ve started to help out a lot of people, but we’ve also left some unanswered questions out there. Some of that’s with nonprofits, with our schools, so we have to continue to fix the holes, if you will.”
Draheim estimated that the bonding bill would have a 50/50 or 60/40 shot of being passed in this legislative session. He said that right now the Legislature is following Gov. Tim Walz’s lead and the Senate hasn’t been able to meet with the House of Representatives.
“It really depends on what we get done,” said Draheim. “The House hasn’t wanted to meet to get individual bills done. We need to meet and maybe that will change as things go forward. We have a month and a half left in the session, so it’s going to be hard.”
Rep. Brand however, said that the bonding bill was more important to pass because of the coronavirus and should be passed this legislative session to stimulate the economy.
“The hope right now is that we have a larger bonding bill than we’ve had in the past, specifically because we’re not too far away from recession or worse in our economy,” said Brand. “And it’s really an important thing that we have this bill to be a stimulus.”
Draheim said that a stimulus bill should prioritize public safety and aid to those who are out of work, and he didn’t foresee infrastructure spending being a part of the coronavirus relief effort.
“I don’t think that’s immediate,” said Draheim. “Right now, we’re more worried about people’s safety and secondly the economy, which I know construction is a huge part of our economy, but I think there’s a lot of people that aren’t working that are waiting for help from the state and we’re honestly overwhelmed with the number of people looking for help.”
But even if the bonding bill were to pass this legislative session, there’s no guarantee that funding for Hwy. 93 would be a part of it. Many different projects are competing for funding and the size of the bill is still in negotiation. Gov. Tim Walz pushed for $2 billion in expenditures, but Brand stated that the House would typically be eyeing an amount higher than the governor’s while the Senate would typically push for something less costly.
“The money is inexpensive right now for interest rates so it’s a good time to borrow for our state’s future,” said Brand. “Traditionally, bonding bills have not been transportation related. This year we’ve got a lot of emergency issues, a bridge that’s in jeopardy of collapse in St. Paul, wastewater treatment plants are failing to meet the needs of the 21st century … there’s just a lot of emergencies we have across our state.”
The representative from St. Peter said responding to these emergencies would require more funding set aside for transportation. Brand supported a 20 cent per gallon increase to the gas last year to raise revenues for transportation projects, which are projected to have an $18 billion deficit in funding over the next 20 years. By providing this funding, Brand said that transportation projects would have to rely on a bonding bill for funding. The proposed tax was defeated by opponents in the Senate.
For now, the fate of Hwy. 93 is in committee, and both legislators agreed its just a matter of waiting to see what happens next.