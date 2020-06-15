With phase three of Governor Tim Walz’ Stay Safe MN Executive Order kicking in, restrictions are loosening for recreational activities, including theaters, museums, gyms and sports. Following the recent announcement from the state, the city of Le Center officially opened up its parks for sports organizations on June 10 and the City Hall for public use on June 15.
The Le Center City Council’s decision to reopen doesn’t come with any added restrictions other than those in place under state guidance. Youth programs may operate with a maximum of 10 people for indoor activities and 25 people for outdoor activities while audiences cannot exceed 250 people in an outdoor space.
Guidance for youth sports from the Minnesota Department of Health recommends that participants and staff remain at least six feet apart when possible, should avoid sharing equipment and should disinfect equipment regularly, wear face masks when feasible, and to not use shared locker rooms and showers. should be avoided when possible.
Baseball, softball and volleyball are considered medium risk sports by MDH as opposed to high risk sports like football, wrestling and hockey and low risk sports like archery, shooting and cross country. For high and medium risk sports, organized clubs are not allowed to hold games and competitions. Instead, MDH recommends organizers focus on skill development while keeping play contactless. Events for low risk sports are permitted, but parents are discouraged from attending games.
Le Center Mayor Josh Frederickson said that state regulations will largely be up to the state to enforce.
“Each organization will have their own guidelines as far as their spectators and how they’re going to run their games and so forth as far as dugout use,” said Frederickson. “We’re not going to regulate that. That’s already being regulated by the governor and his team. It’s just a matter of they have to follow whatever guidelines there are. We’re not going to have cops sitting up there seeing how many people are sitting behind a bleacher.”
One significant change for sports organizers in the city will be bathroom usage. Mayor Frederickson said that he did not want city employees working to clean bathrooms on weekends so sports organizations that use the fields. If organizations, clubs or teams hold events on Friday nights or weekends, they will be responsible for cleaning the bathrooms.
City Hall
Starting Monday, the Le Center city hall is open to visitors once again. Visitors to city hall are required to remain six feet apart in line with social distancing guidelines and can only person can use the counter at a time. A plexiglass barrier has been installed to keep visitors and staff apart.
“We’ll still try to encourage more phone meetings unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Frederickson. “The big thing, I think, is the people working in this building — giving these guys the authority to tell these people come in, get your business done. We can’t have people loitering or hanging around or chit-chatting.”