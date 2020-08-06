As COVID-related costs hit the Cleveland Public School District, school administrators are turning to the community for help.
At the July 20 Cleveland School Board Meeting, board members approved a question on the November ballot to raise the district’s operating levy to $750 per pupil. The district currently has two operating levies of $512 per pupil and $68 per pupil for a combined total of $581 per pupil. If approved, the $750 would revoke and replace both authorities with a single levy.
The proposal comes as Cleveland administrators worry that there may not be enough outside funding to support school operations under COVID-19 restrictions. Cleveland Public Schools received $24,000 in CARES ACT funding, but Superintendent Brian Phillips said that would not be enough to cover the additional staffing necessary to comply with coronavirus-related restrictions for the upcoming school year.
“The idea is the way things are progressing as far as requirements for operating the school system - costs are going up,” siad Phillips. “We need additional custodians, more bus drivers, food service, paraprofessionals. The dollar figure we’re getting from the state is about $23,000 and that’s not great for us. It would destroy our fund balance.”
Phillips said that with no additional funding from the state or federal government, the school’s general fund could be wiped out in 1-2 years from additional expenses. The current fund balance is large enough to give the school a cushion for a few years, said Phillips, but after that the school would be facing a deficit.
If approved, the district said that the levy increase would only be in place for as long as the school needed the additional funds. If the school district received more outside funding or the school’s finances stabilized, the levy would be reduced.
“We can go ahead with it and then, in a year or two years, if it’s not needed, we can go back and revoke it,” said School Board member Nancy Heldberg.
The $750 operating levy would go into effect in 2022 if supported by a majority of voters. Not factoring in changes to property value, a $200,000 property would see their taxes go up by $57 and would pay a total of $277 in school district taxes. The school would collect nearly an additional $100,000 in local support if the levy increase is passed and would receive $450,000 in total.
The School Board chose 2020 to pursue an increase in the operating levy because election costs are shared between the city and school district in election years. It also gives the school district and additional year to plan if the measure fails.
In approving the operating levy, the School Board also committed to reaching out to the public to inform the community about the financial troubles facing the school and where funds raised by the levy would go.
“It’s the only mechanism at this point we have to generate the extra dollars necessary for this unexpected increase,” said Phillips. “With the idea that if we do get funding for these things, we would give it back basically.“