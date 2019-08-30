A Le Sueur homeowner was ordered to clear unauthorized vehicles off of his property at an Aug. 26 City Council meeting.
Nicholas Loose, the owner of the house at 266 Elmwood Ave. S, was notified on July 9 by Police Chief Bruce Kelly that he was in violation of the city’s zoning ordinance.
Kelly wrote to Loose through a letter that “your property appears to be operating a business with multiple vehicles and equipment about the property. The City of Le Sueur requires proper zoning to operate as such. If this is the case, you will need to make application for the appropriate permits with planning and zoning.”
The city obtained photographs showing that Loose had several pickups, trailers and heavy machinery on his property, indicating that he may be running a business out of his home without a permit, which is against the city’s zoning ordinance.
On Aug. 20, Loose and his wife were notified by Chief Kelly that the City Council would make a determination on the public nuisance; neither of them appeared at the nuisance hearing.
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel advised City Council to order an abatement of the nuisance.
“This property is clearly exhibiting some nuisance behavior,” said Kruggel. “There’s been adequate notice in my opinion, with no response.”
Councillor John Favoilise motioned to pass a resolution directing Loose to clear his property of the vehicles in violation of the code within five days or by Aug. 31. The Council passed the resolution unanimously.
If Loose does not comply with the order of abatement, the resolution states that the city attorney will obtain an administrative search and seizure warrant giving the city the power to clear the vehicles off of the property.
The City Council was also scheduled to have a nuisance hearing regarding a “junk” vehicle on a South Second Street property. However, the issue was resolved prior to the hearing.