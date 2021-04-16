A Montgomery man has been charged in Steele County Court after he allegedly tossed a bag of methamphetamine out of his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Douglas Chandler Deitert, 54, has been charged with one felony count of second-degree drug possession. He is also facing one charge of driving after cancellation, a gross misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer initiated a traffic stop shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. The officer had entered the information of a vehicle he observed and it showed the registered owner, Deitert, had a canceled driving status.
Before the vehicle came to a full stop, the officer reported seeing the driver throw a small white bag out of the passenger window. Officer retrieved the bag which contained a white crystal-like substance that tested presumptive positive for meth. The bag weighed a total of 33.6 grams.
Deitert was arrested without incident. Officers searched Deitert and located drug paraphernalia on his person and in his vehicle. A piece of plastic was also located in the vehicle which matched a missing piece of the bag officers found outside that contained meth.
Deitert's criminal history dates back to 1994, including a 2016 felony DWI conviction in Blue Earth County and a 2012 felony drug sale conviction in Goodhue County.
As of Friday afternoon, Deitert was in custody at the Steele County Detention Center. Bail without conditions was set at $50,000. His next court date is scheduled for April 22.