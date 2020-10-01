With construction underway on the old Hwy. 112 and now County Road 22 turnback project, along with all the Le Sueur city roads included in the project, the city of Le Sueur has levied special assessments on benefiting properties.
On Sept. 28, the Le Sueur City Council unanimously approved the assessment roll for the project after an online public hearing was held two weeks earlier. Attendees spoke over the webinar and submitted emailed statements to the council to participate.
The special assessments are largely unchanged from the assessments proposed at the hearing. They will generate approximately $1.5 million in revenue between 143 properties in the city. The assessments make up a quarter of the total $5.6 million the city owes to the project out of a total $17.5 million being spent between the city and Le Sueur County.
Assessments would be divided into four districts, which will subsidize different project costs. About $36,000 in mill and overlay costs would be levied on homes around Ferry Street east of Elmwood Ave. Reclamation costs amounting to $483,000 will be paid by properties along Commerce Street. Properties along Elmwood Avenue, Ferry Street west of Elmwood and Bridge Street would cover $873,000 for urban residential reconstruction. $95,000 in rural reconstruction costs would be paid by properties at the south end of Elmwood.
Those who are assessed will have multiple payment options. Property owners may cover the full costs of their assessment in the very first year and pay no interest. They may also partially prepay without interest and have the remaining amount rolled over into their county taxes. If a property owner takes no action to prepay, they would have their balance put on taxes which would be paid over 15 years with a 3% interest rate.
The rest of the city’s costs are shared by residents which have already been factored in utility bills. Assessed properties would pay the the taxed amount on top of what is included in utility bills.
The city has lowered assessment totals for three individual properties out of six which filed appeals before the the 9 p.m. deadline on Sept. 14. Individuals who have filed their appeal, but have not yet perfected it may still do so, but the city is not taking any more appeals after the deadline has passed.
The first of the three properties that saw their assessment fall is a business owned by Edwin and Mary Loewe on Elmwood Ave. Its charge dropped from $15,000 to $10,000 after conversations with city staff led to an appraisal that recommended a lower assessment.
"The property owner reached out almost immediately after receiving the letter, which is what we would like to do is if we can have a conversation with that property owner and see what questions they have about their assessment," said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. "It turns out their questions that Mr. Loewe had, we brought the appraiser in there and the appraiser actually looked at it a little bit differently based on the land use of the property."
The second change related to a property located on two parcels owned by James and Lucinda Logue on Ferry Street which were originally proposed to be assessed a total $12,000 and will now be assessed $7,500. The city made an agreement with the property owners that if they combined and then split their properties within the next 15 years to create another buildable lot, they would owe the city back the $4,500 difference.
The third change was to the assessment on the Mound Cemetery. The city originally proposed taxing the property $65,000, but after internal negotiations with the cemetery the assessment has been lowered to $22,000 based on legal and staff recommendations. In agreeing to this, the Mound Cemetery has revoked the right to file future appeals.
"Staff feels it's fair," said Kruggel. "The property is a cemetery so considerations were made there."
Councilor Marvin Sullivan asked Kruggel if these new assessment amounts were acceptable to the property owners who appealed.
"When you say these numbers were renegotiated or reappraised, what was the general feeling from the owners of those three properties?" asked Sullivan.
None of the property owners were at the meeting to speak, but Kruggel said that he believed the owners found these new assessments satisfactory based on the results. The first filed and later withdrew their appeal, while the latter two were the results of negotiations.
"Every single one of them, there is no right to appeal after it's adopted," said Kruggel. "All of them feel that it's a fair number, they all are agreeable to what is being proposed.
Payments from the assessed properties and utility bills citywide will go toward the turnback project, which transferred ownership of Hwy. 112 from the state to the county and allowed the county to pursue repair and reconstruction on 3.5 miles of roadway and 30 intersections in town, including County Road 22 (112 turnback) from County Road 115 to Ferry Street; Ferry from Elmwood to S. Fourth Street; S. Fourth Street from Ferry to Bridge Street; Bridge from S. Fourth Street to N. Main Street; and Commerce Street from Market Street to the Hwy. 169 ramp. Also covered by the project is Ferry Street between Elmwood Avenue and Kingsway Drive; Ferry between S. Fourth Street and S. Second Street; and S. Second Street from Ferry to Bridge Street.
Many of the roads serviced have or will receive full reconstruction that includes improvements to street lighting, pedestrian trails, sanitary and storm sewers and water mains.