With producers preparing to gear up for the spring, several local legislators are working to fast track legislation to help reimburse farmers who struggled with drought last year.
Earlier this month, Minnesota’s House passed legislation to allocate $10 million of the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus to help drought-impacted farmers. Under the bill, $5 million go to reimbursing impacted livestock farmers and specialty crop producers and another $5 million to the Rural Finance Authority Disaster Recovery Loan Program.
Last year’s growing season was a difficult one for many farmers in western and northern Minnesota. According to the National Drought Mitigation Center’s map, the drought was the state’s most significant since 2013.
Fortunately, local producers appeared to have been spared the brunt of the blow. Rice County farmer and County Commissioner Jim Purfeerst said that, while some livestock producers began to run out of pasture ground, most local farmers were greatly helped by several timely rains.
“Our soils produced a good crop for us, but I know there’s areas of the state that didn’t have such good luck with the rain,” he said. “Our rains really came at the 11th hour, and we needed them to put a good crop together.”
Largely coinciding with the months of August and September, the drought was somewhat shorter than the intense droughts seen in 2006 and 2013. However, it was every bit as intense if not more so at its peak as those droughts.
Hardest hit was a band of territory in Northwest Minnesota, stretching roughly from International Falls to Crookston. During the drought’s peak, this part of the state was categorized as D4 by the NDMC, the most intense category of drought possible.
Over the more than two decades of weekly reports posted on the NDMC’s website, no part of Minnesota had ever experienced such intense drought as this part of the state experienced last fall. At its peak, the D4 area covered roughly 8% of the state’s land.
Under the legislation, farmers from counties that were included entirely or partially in the D4 area will be first in line for assistance. Second in line will be counties included in the D2 and D3 designations during 2021, which would include Nicollet and Waseca counties.
For farmers impacted by the drought, Minnesota Farmers Union Government Relations Director Stu Lourey said that assistance is needed as quickly. While many issues may be able to wait until the session’s end in May, Lourey said that farmers need help before spring planting.
“Drought relief has really been a priority for us since last August,” Lourey said. “We’ve really emphasized the need to move a relief package quickly, because this is not something that will be nearly as helpful at the end of May.”
While the House passed its version of the bill with bipartisan support, the Senate has its own version of the bill. While the Senate’s bill hasn’t yet been approved by the whole body, the Senate Agriculture Committee and Senate Finance Committee have both signed off on it.
Notably, the Senate’s bill includes $6.5 billion for grants to be allocated to producers, but no loans. It also lacks a provision in the House bill, which would allocate $10 million to remove and replace shade trees in drought-impacted areas and replace drought-killed seedlings.
Instead, the Senate bill includes its own additional provisions, which would provide funding to test animals for disease, along with a provision to reimburse white tailed deer farmers who lost revenue, due to movement bans implemented by the Minnesota DNR.
In the House, almost exactly half of the Republican caucus voted against the bill. Among them was Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, who said he believed the bill should be focused on helping farmers, rather than providing the DNR with funding to plant trees.
Notably, the two area legislators from Nicollet and Waseca Counties opted to vote yes. Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, said that, given the heavily agricultural composition of her district, she is inclined to support help for farmers.
“Nicollet County is over 80% rural, so if there’s an opportunity to get drought relief, that’s important,” she said.
On a similar note, Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, said that farmers absolutely need the help when they are facing challenges they can’t control, such as a devastating drought.
However, despite the strong bipartisan support, the partisan frustrations that have arisen over so many issues in one of the nation’s only divided legislatures have started to creep into the discussion.
Both Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, expressed frustration that the Senate has not already moved to pass the drought relief bill. Lippert said he’d been hopeful that the Senate would pass the bill last week, enabling it to be heard in Conference Committee, but the vote didn’t take place.
“I’m not the chair of the committee, but I would say it’s already taken too long to get it done and signed by the governor,” added Sen. Frentz. “It’s something that should not be partisan.”
Sen. Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing, who sits alongside Frentz on the Senate Agriculture Committee, expressed frustration with the House DFL for inserting the provision around tree planting, arguing it was a “poison pill” of sorts.
Nonetheless, Goggin expressed confidence that the differences between the House and Senate bills would not prevent legislators from getting a final bill put together in a timely manner.
“I think we’ll be able to get drought relief to our farmers in a clean bill,” he said.