One of the first things visitors to the Le Sueur Community Center see on their way inside is a dried-out pool. It’s a stark reminder of the financial troubles towering over the facility.
The Community Center is one of Le Sueur’s biggest recreational attractions with a fitness center, two sets of pools, ice arena gym and racquetball courts, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced those facilities to shut down between March and September last year. During the warm summer months, the outdoor pool was the only Community Center facility visitors could enjoy.
Though the facilities were closed, staff members were still needed to maintain them and building expenses needed to be paid. The result was ballooning debt, and the city was looking down the barrel of a $900,000 Community Center deficit.
The costs of running the center were paid off thanks to CARES Act dollars, but the building’s financial struggles predated the pandemic. Federal funds cut down the center’s deficit back down to $545,000, but those debts will be harder to pay off. Memberships have fallen off since, and the city is now asking itself how it can get more people interested.
To answer that question, the city is turning to the community. On March 1, at a Le Sueur City Council retreat, councilors approved of a community task force that would prepare a long-term vision for the Community Center’s future.
City staff sought to bring in representatives from different demographics to fill the task force. Mayor Shawn Kirby and Councilor Marvin Sullivan have signed on to participate in the task force, which is expected to feature long-term and new members of the Community Center, Silver Sneakers members, non-members, a representative from the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board, a representative from the Ice Association and city staff.
Once the task force is formed on March 15, members will participate in a three-step process. The first part of their mission is to gather information on the history and finances of the Community Center. Participants will be expected to analyze the facility’s memberships, finances, partnerships with other organizations as well as the housing and tax impact of potential developments.
With that information, the task force will develop a community vision of what they want the center to look like. The vision should be compatible with the city’s budget, said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel, and compatible with the tax impacts required to make that vision a reality. The task force would make a recommendation to the city by Sept. 8.
“That gives time to preliminarily incorporate something into the budget for the preliminary levy adoption,” said Kruggel. “That would give us a few weeks to have a budget and personnel committee meeting as well as the recommendation.”
The task force is set to begin bi-monthly meetings starting April 1 and will provide monthly updates to the City Council.
One of the biggest questions the task force will have to tackle is what to do with the Community Center’s indoor pool. The pool has been shut down for almost a full year since the pandemic hit, due to the high operating costs. It’s the community’s most expensive amenity and one of the least used.
Just 17% of the $252,000 it costs to operate the pool is covered by customers. For every patron that uses the pool, the city receives $16.90, but it costs $101 to keep the pool operational for every use.
The remaining costs are covered by taxpayers, but that comes at a steep price. To operate the pool for nine months of the year in 2021, Kruggel projected the city would have needed to raise last year’s levy by 5%.
Attracting new patrons has been a challenge for the city. The pool itself is too small to be used for official swim tournaments, so there hasn’t been interest from swim teams at the local school district, nor by youth groups.
“The biggest and most visual thing everybody sees when they’re going into the Community Center right now is a dried pool,” said Mayor Kirby. “So we’ve got to come up with vision for what we want do with that space. Do we want to fill it up with water, and if so, we’ve got to find ways to market that Community Center to more of the public and find partnerships.”