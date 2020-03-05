On Wednesday, March 4, airport firefighter Kevin Kaaffe joined Collin Scott’s sixth grade special education class to encourage students’ interest in the profession.
“I absolutely love my job,” said Kaaffe. “What drew me to the job was being able to serve people. I really like interacting with the passengers, with the patients that we have and really just the group of people that I’m working with. The whole thing is pretty awesome and you don’t get that a lot these days, being able to get up and say ‘I’m excited to go to work.’”
While he resides in Kilkenny, Kaaffe makes an hour commute every other day to his job at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport where he’s worked for the past four years in his 14-year firefighting career. While he largely responds to events like engine fires, he’s been called to upon to fight fires in houses, grain elevators and more.
While he’s been known to teach kids about firefighting and fire safety, this was the first time he’s been invited to TCU Montgomery. The visit appeared to kindle the kids’ curiosity, as Kaafe fielded dozens of questions about the biggest fires he’s stopped, the most dangerous situations he’s been in and how firefighters get the job done.
Scott had the idea to bring in Kaaffe after learning of his student Tristan Haecherl’s interest in firefighting. In an effort to know his students better, Scott has them fill out a survey where they answer questions on what they like to do and what they want to be when they grow up. Haecherl sees a football career in his future, but also informed Scott that he may be interested in firefighting.
“It’s something I had in my head and I like fire,” said Haecherl on why he was considering a career as a firefighter.
Scott’s talk with Haecherl inspired him to bring a firefighter into the classroom. In just two week, Kaaffe responded and was more than willing to help.
“It’s a great thing,” said Scott. “As a teacher, if I can get that spark going into a fire and help a student figure out their path and it's a great career.”
Haecherl responded that Kaafe’s presentation got him more interested in the career and he learned some new things about how firefighters use boats to respond to emergencies.
“I would tell any kid looking into it that it’s one of the best schedules you could ever have,” said Kaaffe. “You get a lot of time for yourself and while you’re gone for important family events, you get to go to a lot of family stuff. You get to go to a school and talk to the kids because you’re not working on a Wednesday afternoon.”