Students at Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School won't be in the classroom over the next month.
Le Sueur-Henderson Superintendent Marlene Johnson and Middle School/High School Principal Brian Thorstad reported to parents on Sunday that the school would be moving from hybrid learning to distance learning after emerging cases of COVID-19 were found in the LS-H community.
On Oct. 25, the district told parents that the school has seen a small number of confirmed cases, but a large number of close contacts among students and staff. Due to the large numbers of close contacts, the district determined it could not offer sufficient staffing to maintain programming.
The district canceled middle and high school classes Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 26-27, to give staff time to adjust their lesson plans for distance learning. Grades 6-12 will be on the distance learning model until Nov. 25 at a minimum. LS-H's incident command team will meet on a weekly basis after Thanksgiving break to evaluate if the school can reopen.
Park Elementary and Hilltop Elementary will remain in the hybrid model unless a change is needed in the future.
This is not the first time confirmed cases have been reported in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District. On Oct. 7 and Oct. 16, school administration told parents that a small number of cases had been detected, but in both instances, administration was told by the Minnesota Department of Health that students and staff were at no greater risk of exposure than they would be in the community.