With winter storms ravaging America, the demand for healthy blood donations is on the rise. Record breaking cold forced the American Red Cross to cancel blood drives in 30 states, allowing 21,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
On March 1, Le Sueur County residents, like Kaari Smith, ensured their blood could make it to people in need at the Red Cross Blood Drive at the First Lutheran Church in Le Sueur.
For Smith, giving blood is routine at this point. She donates four to five times a year and has one of the most needed blood types: O negative. Type O negative blood is often the blood of choice for emergency transfusions where the recipient’s blood type is unknown.
“It’s something my dad always did, and it’s an easy way to help people,” said Smith. “Anyone can take my blood, so they pester me.”
While blood has always been needed, dual pressures from the coronavirus and winter storms have eaten into the blood supply.
“The need is always constant, but the pandemic has certainly affected some of the blood drives,” said Le Sueur Blood Program Leader Kay King. “Some people are not giving who used to give because they’re maintaining their distance and in the winter there’s always weather related issues that close drives. The need is always there, but between COVID and the winter weather, we’re certainly in need of a fresh blood drive.”
The virus has changed the way blood drives are conducted. Donors have to walk through a temperature check at the front door and check in with a staff member at the entrance before waiting to be seated in a socially distanced waiting area. Drives also had to shut down walk-ins and instead schedule through appointment only. The Le Sueur blood drive was able to fill all 81 appointment times, but having to schedule donations has limited the amount of blood the Red Cross can receive at a given time.
“Normally we might have 95-100 people, so this does limit it,” said King. “But it is what it is and I think people appreciate the fact that you don’t have to wait as long because it always gets real confusing if you have a walk-in and try to fit them in-between appointments and not mess up the entire schedule.”
But King says that the biggest difference for local donors this year hasn’t been the temperature checks or the facemasks or social distancing, but rather a lack of fresh snacks.
“We always had churches that would provide snacks after people were done donating,” said King. “And it was always ham salad sandwiches and egg salad sandwiches and cookies and whatever kind of treats they had. Now it’s very limited. The Red Cross provides whatever pre-packaged treats they have.”
Blood donations aren’t just important for patients in need of transfusions, they’re also playing a role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 2% of the US population carries COVID-19 antibodies, blood proteins created by the immune system to fight the coronavirus. These antibodies can be donated in the form of COVID-19 convalescent plasma and help cure coronavirus patients in need of a blood transfusion.
The Red Cross is now testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies and donors will be able to look up their test results online. Medical experts currently don’t know how long COVID-19 antibodies are detectable after infection, but data from other strains of coronavirus like SARS suggest that antibodies could remain detectable in the blood for several months after infection. Those who have been tested for antibodies will have the option of scheduling an appointment to donate convalescent plasma.
“All of the donations get tested, so within a few days of their donation on Monday all the donors will be able to go to their online account with the Red Cross and see if they have any antibodies for COVID,” said King. “Some people do and have never had any of the major symptoms. They just think its a cold or a headache.”