With platefuls of homemade dishes and neighbors to share a bite with, residents of the city of Le Sueur turned out on Tuesday to support the local police and fire departments and EMS workers at the annual Night to Unite.
Long-term Le Sueur residents and new neighbors alike came out to celebrate the event at five locations across town. The United Methodist Church of Le Sueur holds the city’s largest Night to Unite event each year since 2015. On Tuesday, dozens of residents and visiting emergency workers were treated to hog roast while listening to live music by Timothy Price and the Upper Room Band. Pastor Terri Horn said the event has not only boosted church involvement, but has inspired others in the community to hold their own celebrations.
“It’s had a very positive influence on the culture of our community because of it,” said Horn. “For the National Night Out, we have smaller groups in the neighborhood doing it now, which is what we were hoping would happen. We wanted this to spread throughout the community, but we are a host for those that don’t have a host event.”
Even new neighborhoods are joining in the fun. In the Cedar Trail neighborhood, one of Le Sueur’s developing neighborhoods, residents gathered at Cedar Ridge Trail Park for their fourth Night to Unite. Marci Greisen moved to the Cedar Trail from St. Peter, which held a citywide national night out. When she learned that Le Sueur had neighborhood events, she organized one for her neck of the woods.
“My kids actually delivered invitations to everybody around the block and its just kind of grown from there,” said Greisen. “It’s a good way to get to know neighbors and socialize a little bit.”
In the neighborhood of Court Street, one-year resident Brenda Hahn said she was roped into hosting the event for her neighborhood. Night to Unite is a longstanding tradition with different neighbors organizing each year. The neighborhood also welcomed their newest member Crystal Mercier, who is set to host Night to Unite in 2022.
“It’s been nice to get together with everyone else,” said Mercier. “It’s just nice to see the neighborhood alive.”
Night to Unite was also a much-needed time for local emergency responders. The annual tradition was among the many events canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, so responders were especially excited to take the time to bond with the community.
“A lot of times when we come out here, kids like to look inside the ambulance, look at the gear and things like that,” said Ridgeview EMS worker Brian Barnard.
“Most of the time we see people in a stressful situation,” added Ridgeview EMS Worker Tom Svihel. “It’s nice to see people in a social environment instead.”
After a year of quarantines, lockdowns and social isolation, Police Chief Bruce Kelly said that it was particularly important for neighbors to have a chance to get together this summer
“After being isolated for so long, they get to get together and get to know their neighbors,” said Kelly. “This is a pretty new neighborhood here,” he added referring to Cedar Trail. “It’s important for neighbors to help each other and get together. It helps us watch out for each other.”