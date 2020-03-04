In one of the biggest upsets of Super Tuesday, Vice President Joe Biden carried the state of Minnesota in the Democratic Presidential Primary.
Biden also was the decisive victor of Le Sueur County, winning a majority in nearly every city, including Le Sueur, Le Center, Montgomery, Kasota, Cleveland, Elysian, Waterville, Kilkenny, and a plurality of townships. Biden won nearly 50% of the vote share with 735 out of 1,477 reported. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who had already dropped out of the race before Tuesday, received 20.5% with 402 votes. Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed 17.6% with 345 votes, followed by Mike Bloomberg with 13% and 255 votes and Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 7.2% and 142 votes.
Among townships, Biden's biggest rival turned out to be Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who suspended her campaign a day before the primary to endorse Biden. Klobuchar won Cordova, Kasota, Washington, Ottawa, Tyrone, Derrynane, Lanesburgh townships as well as the city of Heidelberg. Biden won Sharon, Lexington, Montgomery, Cleveland, Elysian and Waterville Townships and tied with Sanders in Kilkenny Township. Klobuchar's tallies may have been influenced by early voting.
How Biden won
The Associated Press called the race for Biden about 45 minutes after polls closed.
Biden hadn’t been seriously contesting Minnesota, which was expected to be a battle between Sanders, who won the state’s party caucuses in 2016, and Klobuchar. But Klobuchar dropped out of the race on Monday, endorsing Biden.
That last-minute change scrambled the race, with Klobuchar’s supporters having to find a new candidate at the last minute. Biden, who had been in a distant fourth place in a MPR News/Star Tribune poll two weeks before the election, was trying to attract Klobuchar supporters on the basis of the Minnesota senator’s endorsement, while Sanders was hoping to capitalize on the withdrawal of his biggest rival here.
“Words can’t explain how excited I am,” said Corey Day, Biden’s state director, after the AP called the race for Biden. “Without [Klobuchar’s] support, we could never have gotten to this place.”
It was Biden who seemed to attract the majority of late-deciding voters Tuesday, boosted by endorsements from Klobuchar and Buttigieg and a dominating victory in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.
Biden, who has been running for president as a moderate, ran even with Sanders among the more liberal electorates in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, but won by double digits in suburban counties and Greater Minnesota.
Exit polling from CNN showed Biden winning 55 percent of voters who decided on a candidate in the last few days, versus 21 percent for Sanders.
The big picture
It was a good Super Tuesday overall for Biden, who won the most delegates. Sanders, who was leading going into Super Tuesday, won the second most, making the race to the DFL nomination an apparent two-horse contest. Warren was only able to secure a few dozen delegates on the day, while Bloomberg was barely in double digits.
In total, Biden had 566 delegates in the primary race as of Wednesday afternoon, while Sanders had 501. That gap was still likely to be tightened after all of California’s delegates are pledged.
A candidate will need 1,991 of the 3,979 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention. If no candidate wins on the first ballot, all delegates become unpledged, and ballots continue until one candidate gets more than half of the delegates.
Exit polling from Tuesday indicated that Biden had a significant advantage over Sanders among black voters, which helped him particularly in the south. Sanders, meanwhile, holds an advantage among Latino voters, younger voters, and voters who describe themselves as liberal.
Voting in the primary election continues until June 7, before the Democratic National Convention July 13-16. The Republican National Convention is Aug. 24-27; President Donald Trump has run unopposed for the Republican nomination.