Plans are underway to revive Main Street into a pedestrian-friendly roadway, accompanied by outdoor dining space, markets spilling into the sidewalk, public art and an historic aesthetic.
City staff showcased these qualities in final concepts of a reconnected Main Street presented to the Le Sueur City Council on Jan. 25. In their design, City Engineer Corey Bienfang said staff aimed to make Main Street an area that supports pedestrian traffic all hours of the day and all seasons of the year, and it would become a hub for restaurants, cafes, retail shops, historic landmarks and environmental offerings. The ultimate goal is to turn Main Street into “the heart of Le Sueur.”
“We’re really excited about the potential of this project,” said Bienfang. “From the standpoint of inspiration, most notably, this has been a goal of the city for a long time, for a number of decades, and we have taken inspiration from the comprehensive plan.”
The design features a number of elements to encourage multi-use traffic (pedestrians, cyclists and drivers) through Main Street. Trees, landscape beds and benches line the sidewalks, while speed reduction measures, including protruding curb lines and a narrowed road, discourage fast traffic and commercial trucks from entering the area.
“It's an emphasis on that multi-user Main Street,” said Bienfang. “It will be a connection for cars with tight, low-speed connections. It’s not intended for commercial trucks.”
Visitors entering the city from Bridge Street will be greeted by a kiosk with electric displays at the intersection of Bridge and Main. City staff could change the message on the sign throughout signage throughout the year to accommodate different events and seasons. Main Street would become the place in Le Sueur to hold festivals.
Once on Main Street, visitors would notice a flat, urban sidewalk on one side of the street and stairs and ramps leading up to a 2-foot raised plaza on the sidewalk connected to the mall. Bienfang said the plaza design was chosen to accommodate the raised elevation of the mall. The plaza would also provide a space for outdoor restaurant seating and retailers to sell merchandise.
Many elements have been incorporated into the design to bring out Le Sueur’s character. A crosswalk featuring a river design cemented with blue concrete splits the road in half, symbolizing Le Sueur’s development as a city on the Minnesota River. The raised plaza would feature a Le Sueur limestone wall next to the steps. Structural steel would also be featured, signifying Le Sueur’s industrial characteristics.
The city hopes to have construction complete on Main Street by Oct. 1 to coincide with the opening of Tiller + Main planned this summer. Project costs total an estimated $2 million, though the city has not yet taken out bids. Approximately 40% of the project would be paid for with a DEED grant of $857,000.
“Those plans are very exciting,” said new Mayor Shawn Kirby. “It looks very welcoming. I think it’s going to do wonders for downtown.”