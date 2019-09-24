The TCU girls tennis team had a tough meet Monday. The Titans were defeated 6-1 by rival team Waseca.
While the Titans fell in most matches, Monserrat Ruiz in No. 3 singles got the best of her opponent 6-4, 6-3.
“Monserrat continues her very strong play as of late, winning a long, hard-fought battle,” said TCU girls tennis coach Phil Mirry.
The Titans were not as successful in their other singles matches. Waseca’s Taylor Pfeifor took down Titan Erica Jackson 6-2, 6-3 in No. 1 singles. TCU’s Josie Plut and Geena Ehlers both fell 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 and No. 4 singles respectively.
In No. 2 doubles, Titans Allie Schley and Rachel Rynda played long and hard against Emily Farley and Nicola DeJager. Schley and Rynda forced their opponents into tiebreakers in both sets before being bested 7-5, 7-5.
“Allie and Rachel played very strong again,” Murry said.
Waseca swept the rest of the doubles matches. Morgan Mueller and Mackenzie Holmbo were overcome 6-0, 6-4 in No. 1 singles while Jenna Weiers and Jordan Squires fell 6-1, 6-0.