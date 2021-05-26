The mayor of Elysian is facing drunken driving charges in Le Sueur County Court after he allegedly was pulled over for traveling at excessive speeds in April.
Thomas Edward McBroom Sr., 62, a retired Rice County sheriff’s deputy, was charged Monday with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI, one misdemeanor count for careless driving, and one petty misdemeanor count for speeding. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 16.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop at 10:35 p.m. April 16 of a single vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 60 after receiving a speed reading of 97 mph in a 65 zone. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as McBroom, and smelled a strong odor of alcohol emitting from inside the vehicle. McBroom originally told the deputy he had not consumed any alcohol that evening, but later stated he drank one beer at a retirement party in Faribault and later said it was “probably five or six,” according to the report. He also said he thought he was traveling at 70 to 80 mph.
While conducting several field sobriety tests, McBroom identified himself to the deputy as the mayor of Elysian and a retired sheriff’s deputy. McBroom retired last May.
After failing the field sobriety tests, McBroom agreed to provide a preliminary breath test, but stated, “It’s not going to be good.” The sample registered at 0.18 blood alcohol content, according to court documents. McBroom was then arrested and processed at the Le Sueur County Jail, where he provided two additional breath samples that registered at 0.17 BAC.
McBroom was released the following day on a $12,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 6. A special prosecutor from Le Sueur filed the charges against McBroom instead of the Le Sueur County Attorney’s Office. The city of Elysian’s attorney also works in the Le Sueur County Attorney’s Office.
The Elysian mayor made headlines in recent years for his involvement in a defamation lawsuit filed by the Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of Philando Castile who livestreamed the aftermath of Castile’s fatal shooting by a police officer in 2016. After Reynolds received an $800,000 settlement in November 2017, McBroom tweeted it would be “gone in six months on crack cocaine.” At the time, McBroom was still a Rice County deputy and was an Elysian city councilor.
Following the tweet and defamation lawsuit, McBroom was demoted and given a pay cut in February 2018 for violating Rice County Sheriff’s Office policy related to the tweet. McBroom tried to sue the county, saying he shouldn’t be penalized for exercising his First Amendment rights, but Judge Carol Hanks said that not all speech is protected and that the Sheriff’s Office has the right to restrict some speech of its employees.
Last summer, McBroom settled the defamation lawsuit with Reynolds for an undisclosed amount and issued a public apology.