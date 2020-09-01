An unaccounted tax abatement fund and unforeseen Community Center costs are forcing the city of Le Sueur to plan for a tighter budget in 2021, which likely means budget cuts and a tax levy increase.
On Aug. 24, city staff presented the Le Sueur City Council with an update on the 2021 preliminary budget. Making conservative estimates about next year’s revenues, the preliminary budget proposes to raise the levy by 8%.
The council must decide on a preliminary levy for 2021 by the end of September. The final levy for the year is often lower than the proposed levy in the preliminary budget. Cities may lower the proposed levy by the end of the year, but cannot raise it.
“It is always set high. We do this due to some estimated numbers we don’t know,” said Fiance Director Zach Doud. ”City staff isn’t informed about insurances, that includes life insurance, health insurance, general liability insurance, dental insurance, worker’s comp and any other small or big changes that we may have with percentage increases of things we can’t control.”
For the average homeowner in Le Sueur, the proposed 8% levy increase would add about $118 annually in property taxes on a $206,000 property.
One of the most significant changes constraining the city’s budget this year is a tax abatement fund that went unnoticed for years. In 2006, the city and Le Sueur County set up a joint fund anticipated to collect nearly $3 million by 2026 in order to fund infrastructure projects on the hilltop near 169 where Cambria and Technipac are located. While Le Sueur County has kept up its payments to the fund, the city of Le Sueur stopped contributing to the fund, an error Doud blamed on a combination of management turnover and inadequate documentation.
“There was no levy put in there, so it was never brought to my attention because we never levied for those dollars ever,” said Doud. “We just received a tax abatement check from the county every year, and I figured it was tax abatement for the county, so I put that into that specific fund. I was not under the impression it was a city and county tax abatement.”
The city had been paying into the fund through a tax abatement bond set up in 2008 to reconstruct Cambria Avenue and close its entrance to 169 for safety purposes. Cambria Avenue and the J turnarounds constructed on Hwy. 169 made up the two projects supported by the tax abatement fund. But once the abatement bond expired, the city stopped paying into it, because management didn’t realize it was part of a larger tax abatement the city was supposed to continue to pay into.
“Once the bond was done, in my impression or my understanding, we were no longer going to be able levy for that bond so I canceled the levy on that area not understanding that money needed to be moved back to the abatement,” said Doud.
As of 2020, the city has paid just $700,000 of the expected $1.2 million needed for the tax abatement fund, leaving a $500,000 windfall Le Sueur must make up in six years. The city can cancel the tax abatement, but then all dollars contributed to the fund by the county would be returned, and the city would have to make up the difference. Doud recommended that the city pay into the tax abatement and then use the $2 million collected in the fund by 2026 toward an infrastructure project on the hill.
To contribute to the fund, the city would have to cut costs elsewhere. City staff recommended moving $240,000 from the $700,000 capital improvement budget to make up for it. The change reduced the capital improvement budget by nearly half.
An additional $100,000 was removed from the capital improvement budget on account of infrastructure projects that were paid for in 2020 but delayed until 2021. These projects included an indoor pool Diamond Brite estimated at $125,000, replacing a 1998 Public Works vehicle at $50,000, and only doing $250,000 of annual street maintenance, instead of $450,000, due to time for employees related to the CSAH 22 turnback project.
Adding costs to the city’s budget is the Le Sueur Community Center. Due to anticipated declining revenues and the financial costs taken on during COVID-19, on top of the expensive costs associated with running the facility, city staff are expecting a large deficit that will need to be made up from other funding sources. Staff proposed reserving $100,000 every year for the next six years to cover a potential $600,000 deficit.
“This Community Center is going to be something I think the City Council in the future is going to have to spend a lot of time analyzing, because now we have the ability to understand the metric,” said Mayor Gregory Hagg. “We can tell by cost the various service areas what it’s been costing the city of Le Sueur, and there are difficult decisions that are going to have to be made going forward, especially when you realize how much it costs for some of these things and the anticipated loss of revenue we’re going to be receiving from COVID-19. Hopefully, all this comes to an end and we get back to some sort of normalcy. I want to make sure we all understand we can’t think of the Community Center in the same light as in the past.”
Other changes made to the budget include the addition of an IT fund. This $90,000 fund is being made up of dollars moved around from other funds and is designed to lessen the burden on the city’s general fund balance. Currently, the general fund covers most of the city’s expenses, but with a separate IT fund, dollars would be explicitly dedicated to technology and contributions from other revenue streams — such as water, wastewater and electricity could be spread evenly.
The city also plans to implement a performance pay-based model for city staff. This model is intended to replace the step/grade pay scale, which granted automatic raises to employees year-to-year if they passed their performance evaluations. Under the performance pay model, evaluations would be more comprehensive and range from a 1-5 scale based on 50 different questions. The results would determine how much an employee receives in a raise, if they do so at all. The pay scale is planned to start for non-union employees in 2021 and union employees the following year.
“It’s basically to strive to have employees become more stellar employees and try the best that they possibly can and not just get by with the day-to-day activities of maintaining their job,” said Doud.