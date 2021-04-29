The Le Sueur Police Department is seeking the arrest of a man accused of fleeing police in a car chase.
Michael Johnathan O’Phelan, 39, of Le Sueur, has been charged with felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving after cancellation. The Le Sueur Police Department filed a warrant on April 28 after O’Phelan allegedly fled a traffic stop.
Police said they received a report from a caller that suspected O’Phelan of using illegal substances and was concerned that he was about to drive away while not having a valid driver's license.
According to a criminal complaint, police went to the residence to check if O’Phelan had left. They waited outside the residence as a gold Chrysler 500 sedan backed out of the driveway. The officer said they turned their emergency lights on and and approached the driver’s window, identifying the driver as O’Phelan. From the way O’Phelan was talking and acting and backing up on the grass, the officer said they suspected O’Phelan was not sober.
But when the officer asked if O’Phelan had an active license, O’Phelan allegedly grabbed his phone and drove west on North Park Lane. Police said they tailed the car west onto North Morningside and south onto North Park Lane. O’Phelan allegedly continued on Swan Street next to Park Elementary School, stopping at the stop sign, but then taking off at 20-30 mph. Police continued to pursue the vehicle onto Bridge St., Ferry St. and north on Kingsway Drive.
Near Park and Central Street, an officer reportedly attempted to block O'Phelan's path, but the driver allegedly reversed, turned around and continued driving. The chase lasted 2.1 miles until police said they gave up the pursuit due to safety concerns.