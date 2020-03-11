Attorney Heather Taylor DuCharme of New Prague announced her decision to step out of the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 20A seat in this fall's election on March 10. The announcement comes one week after DuCharme launched her campaign for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's endorsement.
“I believe that it is in the best interest of the DFL that it has one candidate upon which to focus its attention and resources rather than splitting attention and resources during the caucus and convention season,” said DuCharme. “I believe that by narrowing our focus early on one candidate that we can flip House District 20A from red to blue this election cycle.”
DuCharme entered the race describing herself as a "moderate's moderate" who could reach across the aisle to get things done. The Democratic hopeful said she worked for 15 years for a Republican and worked her way up from paralegal to associate attorney at the Eagan firm Sieloff and Associates, P.A.
Having grown up in Jordan with her parents running a small business, DuCharme emphasized that she understood the challenges facing business owners and would represent small towns and rural areas.
DuCharme's exit leaves Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Vice Chair Erina Prom the sole candidate in the Democratic race. Prom's candidacy has focused on issues facing rural school districts, small businesses and agriculture.
Three Republican candidates, Cedar Lake Township business owner Alan Mackenthun, Le Sueur bank president and National Guard Col. Brian Pfarr and New Market Township board member Marko Popovich, are competing for their party’s nomination.
House Seat 20A is an open race after incumbent three-term Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko-New Market, announced his retirement.
District 20A makes up half of Minnesota Senate District 20, which is represented by Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake. District 20A includes part of Le Sueur County, including Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur and Kasota, plus parts of Scott and Rice counties. The other half of the senate district is District 20B, which is represented by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield; that includes the other part of Le Sueur County, plus part of Rice County.
DuCharme thanked her supporters, and stated that she appreciates the outflowing of support she received when she announced her candidacy, and hoped they would direct their support to the whomever lands the DFL endorsement.