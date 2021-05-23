As Memorial Day arrives so does Poppy Day, a national time of remembrance for soldiers who sacrificed their lives in wartime.
The Le Center American Legion Post 108 and Le Center Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1803 auxiliaries are keeping the tradition alive, as they do every year on the Friday before Memorial Day.
Poppy Day was originally created after World War I, based on the poem “Flanders Fields” by Col. John McCrae in which he describes the battlefields of France and Belgium blooming with blood-red poppies. In 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion and has come to symbolize remembrance of the soldiers that died in battle serving their country.
Since the 1920s, the American Legion and VFW Auxiliary programs have distributed the flower on Poppy Day nationwide to raise money to support needy veterans and non-veterans in local communities.
In Le Center, the ladies auxiliaries come together each morning to hand out the flowers at local gas stations in Le Center. The poppies are free, but both organizations urge people to donate.
"It's a good way for the veterans to raise money," said VFW Auxiliary President Karen Zimmerman. "We help everybody in the community, not just the veterans. We send them shampoos, we buy them supplies, we buy different gift baskets for them. The Legion will donate money back to the area veterans services."
Those who take a poppy can wear it on their person to honor and support those who died in uniform and those who wore it. Poppy Day is tied closely to Memorial Day as a time for remembering fallen soldiers.
"We're here to honor our departed veterans, our departed comrades," said Legion Service Officer Don Hayden. "Memorial Day pays tribute to those who have given and those who have passed on. Some have given more than others, but for all that have passed on we are hereto memorialize them because we are how we are. We belong to them and they belong to us."
Both Zimmerman and Hayden have served for years with veterans organizations.
Zimmerman has served a total 12 years as VFW Auxiliary President, her first year was back in 1991. She's been serving veterans with the Auxiliary ever since she was a teenager and is the daughter of US Amy veteran, lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW and former head of the honor guard Ken Sinclair.
Hayden was a member of the United States Navy/Marines from 1958-62, around the Vietnam War, as a medic. After returning home, he became a member of the Legion and quickly rose up the ranks, becoming a district commander, a state commander and even a national vice commander.