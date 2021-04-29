A man and woman suspected of a series of thefts in Colorado and South Dakota were arrested in Le Sueur County for allegedly selling a stolen lawnmower.
Richard James Rein, 47, and Tammy Lynn Rein, 52, of Shakopee, were both charged with felony receiving stolen property on April 26.
According to a criminal complaint, police received a report from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from a man who said he found three of his stolen lawn mowers being sold on Craigslist at $6,000 a piece. The man set up a meeting with the suspected thieves at Wolf Motors in Le Sueur and sent a friend of his in his place.
When police arrived at the spot of the deal, they reportedly identified Tammy Rein in the drivers seat and Richard Rein in the passenger seat of a truck pulling a trailer and a large rideable mower parked nearby. Richard Rein allegedly told police that they were at the location to sell the lawnmower.
Police inspected the trailer and said they found a decal from Sioux Falls and the VIN number scratched off. During the inspection police said they found a mower with a VIN number matching the number of one of the stolen mowers. Police placed the two under arrest and they reportedly admitted to getting in trouble with the law in 2013 for receiving and having stolen property.
According to Scott County court filings, the Reins were fugitives from justice for theft-related crimes in Colorado.