Clipper fans who made the trip to Mayer on Friday will probably remember Mayer Lutheran 54, Cleveland 0 more for the snowstorm and less for the Clippers’ performance.
Coupled with strong winds and sub-freezing temps, the snow started before the opening kickoff, took an interlude at about halftime but revved up again in the second half.
But Brock Olson, one of just three seniors who has managed to stay healthy enough keep in the lineup all season, shrugged off the conditions.
“I just thought it was neat to be playing in the snow, although we did not have the outcome that we wanted, but we learned from it. When we were playing, I did not realize that it was that cold.”
But it was baptism by fire—or ice rather—for sophomore quarterback Jackson Meyer, who was starting for Alex McCabe. McCabe hurt his non-throwing shoulder in last week’s homecoming win.
With a few snaps skidding along the snow-covered grass, Meyer had a difficult time finding a handle on the ball and getting the play off in front of the penetrating Crusader defense. In the Clippers’ 13 possessions, they punted three times, turned the ball over on downs five times, had two fumble turnovers and were intercepted three times.
Not considering a plus 15 for a Mayer Lutheran unsportsmanlike, the Clippers only managed one first down, which came in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard Tommy Kennedy catch and run.
Meanwhile, the Crusaders, with their 230-pound running back, moved the ball down hill against the Clippers to lead 27-0 in the first quarter and 33-0 at the break. They scored three more times in the third frame before fourth quarter running time helped hasten the Clippers’ misery.
Meyer, completed two of a dozen pass attempts for 17 yards and rushed seven times for 10 yards. Kennedy carried the ball eight times for 10 yards and caught both Meyer throws.
Kennedy had 10 tackles. Cameron Seely recovered a fourth quarter Mayer fumble and had nine tackles. Olson had five tackles with one behind the line and blocked a PAT kick. Josh Dawald had six tackles with one behind the line. Tanyon Hoheisel came up with a sack for a big loss.
On their home-away-from home Le Center field on Wednesday, the Clippers will take on St. Clair/Loyola. Although they have just three wins, the Spartans have been playing well, losing only 12-0 USC this week and 14-7 to Mayer Lutheran last week.