The 2021 Giant Days celebration will begin with a kickoff event July 10, featuring one of the most popular tribute bands around.
Arch Allies, a band that tours the nation covering Queen, Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, REO, Boston, Def Leppard and more, will help Le Sueur kick off its annual celebration early. Giant Days takes place each year in August — the 6th through the 8th this edition — but the kickoff event is meant to get people excited a month early.
“I think a lot of people want to get back to a normal summer,” Giant Days organizer Jamie Erickson back in April when the Giant Days festivities were announced. “Country Jam is happening up in the cities. The Twins baseball field is open. So we’re outside, we have to get something going here, so we decided we were going to do this.”
The Giant Days announcement came soon after the state loosened restrictions on outdoor events, starting April 1. Months later, and it appears the right call was made in Le Sueur, as COVID rates continue to decline, more people get vaccinated, and while the pandemic is certainly not entirely over, more and more gatherings are taking place.
Amid the pandemic, Giant Days was celebrated last year with a corn giveaway in lieu of a full event. But Erickson was optimistic that this summer would be a return to normalcy, complete with musical entertainment, fireworks, a parade and activities.
The July 10 kickoff is planned to be an all-day music festival with Arch Allies headlining. Other performers include the Charlie Moore Band, Cosmic Country and Jared Graff. Food trucks, drinks and more will also be present. And a sober shuttle will move between Le Sueur and Henderson.
It takes place 2-11 p.m. at Legion Park in Le Sueur, off of South Park Lane. Tickets are $10 in advance (email lesueurgiantdays@gmail.com) or $15 at the door.