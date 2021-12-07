The Cleveland City Council had a hefty docket to discuss Monday. At its December meeting, the council approved the 2022 budget, including a 3.7% levy increase, and established a new city administrator role to be filled by city clerk and treasurer Dan Evans.
The council also heard a proposal to rezone several EDA-owned lots in the village East Subdivision from an R-1 residential district to a B-2 business district. The change was proposed after interest in the land from Anders Early Learning Center and a storage business.
2022 budget
Cleveland’s budget for the year 2022 allocates $509,555 in expenses, an increase over last year’s $468,025 budget. The 3.7% bump in the tax levy in 2022 supports the expanded budget; this is a smaller increase compared to the 4.5% hike between 2020 and 2021.
The impact of the levy increase on individual taxpayers is dependent on property value changes and other factors.
A significant $45,000 portion of the preliminary budget is included to expedite street repairs in the city. The large sum for chip sealing and mill and road surfacing is a continuation of the $45,000 allocated in the 2021 budget, a near $20,000 jump in street spending over 2020 and $40,000 more than in 2019.
The city budget also expanded due to cost of living adjustments for staff. In a typical year, city wages would rise between 2.5-3% each year, but an above average uptick in living expenses led to a 4% wage increase for staff in the preliminary budget.
On top of those expenses, $18,000 was reserved in the budget to remodel the city hall bathroom. The budget also reallocated $20,000 in pension funds away from the Fire Department and used the city’s general fund to finance firefighter pensions instead.
New position
City Clerk and Treasurer Dan Evans will take on new responsibilities as Cleveland’s city administrator. On a 4-1 vote, the council amended the city ordinance to create the position, which is tasked with the duties of the city clerk and treasurer, as well as overseeing the city’s departments.
“One of the major functions is oversight of the department heads. As far as day-to-day work, a lot of it is going to be very similar, as I do a lot of the work of a city administrator as the city clerk and treasurer that I am now,” said Evans.
The duties in a job description approved by the council tasks the city administrator with planning municipal operations; enforcing laws and ordinances; maintaining city council records and agendas; overseeing utility billing; supervising the implementation of the annual budget; acting as city personnel officer, determining departmental staffing needs and training new employees; acting as head election judge; enforcing the city zoning code as the zoning administrator and receiving applications for municipal licenses and permits.
The change does not add new staff to the city, since Evans will be responsible for the duties of city administrator role and his current position. The new role does come with a wage increase.
Councilor Nancy Gens was the sole dissenting voice and expressed that she did not believe the change was appropriate when thinking about the size of the city.
“I oppose, and it’s not a comment on Dan’s performance,” said Gens. “I’ve been rethinking it and for the size of the city, I’ve been thinking more closely about it.”
Rezoning lots
Upon the recommendation of the Cleveland Economic Development Authority, the City Council reviewed a proposed ordinance to rezone Lots 21-25 of Block 2 and Lost 1-6 of Block 3 of the Village East Subdivision from residential land to land for general business. All parcels are owned by the EDA.
Cleveland’s General Business District allows for high density retail, service and office buildings at a maximum height of 35 feet.
The EDA negotiated two purchase agreements with businesses for the land contingent on the land being rezoned by the council. The EDA further advised that it was unlikely the lots could be sold as residential land.
One of the blocks would allow for the expansion of the Anders Early Learning Center, a childcare facility across the street from Cleveland Public Schools. The other buyer is likely to put up storage containers on the purchased land.