A 14-year-old sustained a potential head injury from an off-road crash Oct. 4, according to a release Oct. 5.
At approximately 4:50 p.m., Le Sueur County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a personal injury crash involving an off-highway vehicle on Greenland Road in Elysian Township.
Investigation indicated that two juvenile males, both 15 years of age, were seated in the off highway vehicle, one driving and the other in the passenger seat. A third juvenile male, 14 years of age, was standing on the left rear side holding onto the roof of the OHV. As the OHV was traveling eastbound on Greenland Road, it appeared the juvenile male standing up lost his grip causing him to fall off of the machine.
The juvenile male sustained a possible head injury and was transported by North Memorial Ambulance Service to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Mankato. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the incident.