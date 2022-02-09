Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, assisted by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit and the Waterville Police Department, arrested Nathan William Quast, age 37, and Emily Ann Wagner, age 33, both of Waterville, after an investigation into their involvement in controlled substances and possessing stolen property.
Officers arrested Quast and Wagner during a traffic stop in Waterville. Agents located controlled substances, including methamphetamine and marijuana in their motor vehicle. Officers then executed a search warrant at 209 Sakatah Blvd. N. in Waterville, where Quast and Wagner were known to be residing, and officers located additional controlled substances, including methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.
Officers then executed search warrants on various storage units that were located at local facilities, including one in Waterville Township and in Le Center, where units associated to Quast and Wagner were searched, and while searching these units, officers recovered an antique/classic car that was reported stolen from a rural Le Sueur County farm site and a trailer that was reported stolen from the city of Eagle Lake.
Additionally, officers located firearms and ammunition in one of the storage units, noting that based on their criminal history, both Quast and Wagner would be prohibited from possession firearms and/or ammunition.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit received various information and tips from the public used during the investigation of Quast and Wagner’s alleged criminal conduct.
Quast and Wagner are both being held in the Le Sueur County jail and have controlled substance crimes, possession of stolen property and illegal firearms/ammunition possesion charges pending.
They will appear in Le Sueur County District Court on Thursday, Feb. 10 for a bail hearing.