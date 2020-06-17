Racial equity has been thrust into the national conversation in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the ensuing waves of protests. These events have prompted local governments, businesses and organizations in Minnesota and across the country to reevaluate their policies and practices to create an equitable environment.
Those same conversations have been held by administration at Le Sueur-Henderson. At a work session on June 15, the LS-H School Board met with Superintendent Marlene Johnson to discuss how the district was creating an equitable environment for all.
One of the major goals of the district is closing the achievement gap — disparities in academic performance between white students and students of color, high-income and low-income families, and students with special needs and students without.
At the end of Le Sueur-Henderson’s 2018-19 school year, data collected by the Minnesota Department of Education showed that 95% of white four-year students graduated compared to 87.5% of Hispanic four-year students. While 93% of all four-year students graduated at the end of the school year, special education students, as well as students eligible for free/reduced meals, graduated at a rate of 82%.
Similar divides exist statewide. While 89% of white students eligible to graduate and 87% of Asian students graduated in Minnesota last year, 70% of Hispanic students, 70% of black students and 51% of American Indian students successfully graduated. Compared to the overall statewide graduation rate of 83%, just 67% of English learners graduated along with 63% of students in special education, 71% of students eligible for free/reduced lunch and 49% of students experiencing homelessness.
Local steps
Superintendent Johnson updated the board on a number of ways the district was addressing equity. In November, staff received training from Bukata Hayes, Executive Director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, on equity and culturally relevant teaching, as well as biases regarding race, gender and sexual orientation. The district also invited several public speakers to talk with staff about alternative childhood experience, trauma-responsive teaching and mental health and suicide prevention.
Equity training is also provided at Minnesota State University, Mankato for student teachers, said Johnson. This includes a Wounded Healers presentation each semester, which focuses on the history of black men in the United States, consultation from Danielle Theis, who speaks on trauma and trauma-informed teaching, and at least one other speaker on racial equity. Racial equity is a large focus of MNSU supervisor meetings.
Johnson herself sits on the MNSU superintendent advisory board, which has a focus on equity issues. Administration is also working on holding meetings with stakeholders in the community to receive more diverse perspectives. Potential biases are regularly brought up at administration meetings when discussing changes to school policy. The district is also working on using more child-first language, which emphasizes terminology like “child with special needs” and “student with a disability” instead of disability-first language like “special needs student.”
Currently, administration is looking at ways to use money from the CARES Act toward addressing inequities and the achievement gap.
“We’re just looking at different ways we could possibly use that money and could possibly make recommendations,,” said Johnson. “We were even thinking of possibly doing an equity audit because then that would give us a place to start and a place to progress over the next few years.”
Johnson also spoke on the district’s development of an online bullying report form, which allows students and parents to submit a statement to the school over the internet. In addition, the district achieved 100% staff participation in Safe Schools training on bullying and harassment for the first time this year.
Different areas
At the elementary level, Johnson said that students received weekly lessons on a variety of topics related to inclusiveness and celebrating each other's differences. They heard inspirational stories of perseverance and strategies for coping with emotions, feelings and challenges.
Last year at Hilltop Elementary, Johnson said the school focused on different mindsets during each early release day. These lessons sometimes consisted of service learning projects, celebrations, ice breakers, and other activities designed to enhance the culture, climate, and students' connectedness to one another and the school.
“I remember that Christine [McDonald] at the elementary, she had a meal and invited in people that maybe did not feel comfortable coming into the school,” said Johnson. “Maybe it was the language barrier, maybe it was just a culture barrier, and they tried to have a potluck to say 'Hello' and say that we are here for them.”
In the Adult Basic Education (ABE) program, the majority of students are students of color, are low income, and have a low education level. Teachers are asked to attend three major professional development conferences per year and each conference has breakouts around equity and inclusion that teachers attend.
The district reported that Activities Director Jeff Christ has worked with activities and sports to ensure equitable access and participation for all students. The bus company has lessened the use of the mini bus for sports activities so that students are not separated from one another.
Directors of the School Board praised the district’s work following Johnson’s presentation.
“I have a child of color, so this is a unique topic to me, a very important topic to me,” said School Board Director Gretchen Rehm. “I want to say that the experience my child has had so far with students, teachers and staff has been amazing, but also the learning that goes on.”
Rehm also said that she saw unique opportunities to reach out to low-income families based on conversations surrounding distance learning she had on the District Staff Development Committee.
“A lot of the times, we don’t understand what families are in, whether they’re of color or not, with poverty issues and family issues and systemic issues and all these different issues,” said Rehm. “One thing that was really brought to light in distance learning was going out and seeing some of the environments these families are in and how they can teach to that. We talk a lot about possibly going out to families this year as opposed to them coming into the school, so we can figure out how to adapt to their family situation, whether it be the use of internet, not being able to set it up because they don’t have the technology background or they don’t have the service or really poor service. If the staff knows that ahead of time, they can teach to that child better.”
School Board Chair Brigid Tuck praised the district’s outreach for teachers of color and added that the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board could be another opportunity for community members of color to be involved in the district.
“This board I think reflects a lot of diversity, in terms of geography and age and experience, but we could use some continued diversity,” said Tuck. “I encourage anybody that might be out there that’s thinking about the School Board. It would be nice if our School Board reflected our community as well, because diverse backgrounds and opinions really help us make better decisions.”