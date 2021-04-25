Drawing hundreds of vendors and customers to the Le Sueur area, the Pioneer Power Swap Meet and Flea Market is an annual rite of spring. But like many other traditions, the event was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Pioneer Power finally made their grand return last weekend — their 44th annual swap meet and flea market.
Any concern that the pandemic would lead to lower sales or turnout evaporated as the Pioneer Power grounds witnessed a cavalcade of customers ready to enjoy the wide variety of products, antiques and oddities.
If there's anything you want, or didn't know you wanted, there's a good chance you could find it at the swap meet. Vendors set up booths for everything from homegrown foods to farm equipment to antique parts and pieces of history. Customers scouted out hidden treasures from their golf carts, taking home street signs, rusted motorbikes, tractors and vintage barbershop chairs.
"There's room for everything," said Pioneer Power organizer Mike Bluhm. "I often say vendors sell anything from a rusty iron to fine china and anything in-between."
That variety has shaped the swap meet into one of Le Sueur County's most enduring traditions. The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association formed in 1977 and held its first Pioneer Power Show in 1974 on the Pruehs family farm. But the show quickly outgrew the farm, leading the club to purchase what is now 130 acres of land. The site has hosted the Pioneer Power Show since 1979.
Pioneer Power is also one of the first swap meets of the antique circuit, making it a prime stop for vendors.
"It's probably the first swap meet of that type of the year," said Bluhm. "Some of these vendors come from multiple states and they're kind of on a circuit. They come here and they go to Faribault and Wisconsin and go on to Indiana and Ohio and out east."
But whether Pioneer Power would have a chance to host the Swap Meet in 2021 was up in the air until Gov. Tim Walz loosened COVID-19-related regulations for outdoor events.
"This year was extraordinary in the fact that we didn't have anything for two years and people wanted to come out," said Bluhm. "We didn't know we could have an event until four weeks ago with he governor saying we could have an outside event. It was a lot of work this year trying to get the vendors in there and so forth, but I think we did very well to accommodate the people we had."
With the Swap Meet over, Pioneer Power is looking forward to their next major fundraising event the Pioneer Power Show. The 48th annual show is set for Aug. 27-29 and will feature a tractor pull by Ford Fordson Collectors Association.