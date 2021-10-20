Faculty from the Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United, Cleveland and St. Peter public school districts are connecting with local employers to create more opportunities for students to learn job skills.
Making these teacher-employer connections is a full-time job for Dianne Duffey, the Workforce Development Coordinator for the South Central Service Cooperative (SCSC). On Sept. 28, she coordinated her first business advisory committee of the new school year, hosted by the Le Sueur-Henderson Business Department and High School business teacher Don Marcussen.
Each school district hosts multiple advisory meetings a year, allowing local businesses the chance to offer ideas for potential partnerships, such as job shadowing, classroom presentations or factory tours for students. Faculty also have the opportunity to learn about what skills are in demand at local industries.
“We’re looking for general feedback based on their experience in the area. What you may look for in employees, for example,” said Duffey. “What would be helpful in the business program at the high school.”
These meetings are made possible by the South Central Perkins Consortium, a partnership between South Central College and 25 school districts throughout southern Minnesota. School districts and state colleges across Minnesota self-formed into consortia in 2008 to promote Career and Technical Education programs through the federal Perkins grant.
John Head, a Tri-City United instructor who teaches PLTW (Project Lead the Way) STEM courses, said the program takes the burden off teachers to reach out to employers all on their own.
“One of the benefits of COVID is [Duffey] had the time where she could go around and talk to businesses,” said Head. “She made an infographic specific to our school. Here are the businesses in your area and here are the opportunities they want to offer like job shadows and factory tours. That’s a great help from the teacher side because we’re so buried in the day to day work that we don’t always have the time to reach out to those businesses.“
At TCU, Head said most of the focus has been on strengthening their current curriculum, but the program has encouraged new businesses to partner with the district and provide new learning opportunities.
For example, connections made within the program allowed TCU to invite a semi-truck filled with virtual reality career activities to visit the campus last year. Students tried their hand at virtual welding, virtual painting and virtual machine operating, all from the comfort of the school building.
“[It’s] just to give students experiences of what these jobs are like without having to have a bunch of students go out into the field,” said Head. “We can have it here on site which makes it more convenient for scheduling and traveling.”
At Le Sueur-Henderson, the middle school launched a new Career Explorations course for seventh and eighth graders, Course instructor Ryan Wolf has partnered with employees with Agropur to enhance the curriculum throughout the year.
Duffey’s workforce connections focus primarily on the trades. Skilled labor has long been in high demand but the chronic labor shortage has worsened amid the COVID-19 pandemic like in so many other industries. Duffey said that many employers are eager to get students involved in their industries.
“They’re willing to spare their time and their knowledge and expertise,” said Duffey. “They participate in tours and youth apprenticeships are hopefully down the road. They’re willing to jump in and partner in any way.”